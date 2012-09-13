* H2 net down 3.3 pct to A$52 mln, ahead of forecasts
* Final dividend 9 cents/share
* Says conditions remain tough, gives no guidance
* Shares fall as much as 4 pct to 6-week low, then recover
(Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
By Miranda Maxwell
MELBOURNE, Sept 13 A strong Australian dollar is
luring shoppers to chase online bargains, allowing overseas
retailers to squeeze profits at the country's leading department
store chains.
The latest to feel the pinch is Myer Holdings Ltd,
which on Thursday reported a 3.3 percent drop in second-half net
profit. That wasn't quite as weak as analysts had predicted, and
the company, founded by a Russian immigrant in 1900, said
improving profit margins would offset upward pressure on costs.
But Myer gave no sales or profit guidance, saying the
outlook was uncertain in a tough retailing environment. Consumer
confidence has been sapped by relatively high interest rates and
falling home and share values. Many shoppers are spending less
and saving more.
Department store sales slumped more than 10 percent in July,
the biggest fall in seven years, and latest data show that one
in 10 bankruptcies is in the retail trade.
"I wouldn't touch any retailers with a 10-foot pole at the
moment," said Cameron Peacock, analyst at IG Markets.
"Australia's retail sector is struggling. More and more
people are moving to online brands. Having a physical shop and
fixtures and employees - it's just too hard to cover the
overheads related to that."
Shares in Myer, which operates 66 stores, fell more than 4
percent to their lowest in more than 6 weeks. The stock, valued
at around US$1 billion, last traded down 0.4 percent at A$1.84.
Australia's economy, helped by a once-in-a-century mining
boom, has withstood the global slowdown better than most, but
its strong currency is encouraging shoppers wielding tablets and
smartphones to hunt down bargains overseas. Australian retailers
are having to offer discounts to keep up.
Myer, which recently redeveloped its flagship Melbourne
store, is also under pressure from global rivals such as Zara
, Topshop and Gap Inc which are expanding on its
home turf.
"Everybody's come into our space and that's the reality of
what's happening in the worldwide market place," CEO Bernie
Brookes said. "It's a tough retail environment, and the subdued
consumer sentiment is expected to continue."
"Consumers continue to be quite frugal ... and continue to
make things last a bit longer: the lounge, the frock, right the
way through to the TV. They are worried about employment,
shares, electricity, health and education costs."
On a conference call with analysts and the media, Brookes
said Myer would beef up its own online presence and planned to
take online sales to A$300 million, or around 10 percent of
total sales, within 5 years - from around A$31 million last
year.
JANGLED NERVES
Even as Australia's economy grew 3.7 percent in the last
quarter from a year earlier and unemployment hovers near just 5
percent - strong by developed country standards - consumers
remain in a funk over Europe's debt crisis and slower growth in
the United States and China.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) held interest rates at
3.5 percent this month, but markets are pricing in a rate cut as
soon as October. Easings in May and June, however, were not
fully passed on by banks to those with loans, and did little to
boost retailers' takings.
"It will take a longer period of global financial stability
to calm the jangled nerves of Aussie shoppers," said Savanth
Sebastian, economist at CommSec.
Since early 2009, sales volumes at department stores have
declined by around 6 percent, RBA Deputy Governor Philip Lowe
said, in part as online sales make pricing more transparent.
"Many Australians have worked out that prices charged by
domestic retailers for certain goods are higher than those
charged by overseas online retailers. This is causing a rethink
of business models, and retailers are having to make changes to
the way they run their businesses," Lowe has said.
Myer said its same-store sales in the fourth quarter to July
28 nudged up 0.3 percent - the first rise in nine quarters - as
it benefited from government handouts and trimmed its
discounting. Brookes cautioned that the small rise was not "the
start of a significant turnaround in consumer confidence."
GLOBAL TREND
Myer's net profit fell 3.3 percent to A$52 million in the
second half before one-offs, according to Reuters calculations
from reported full-year figures. That beat forecasts for a 5.6
percent fall. Full-year earnings fell 14.3 percent to A$139.3
million. The company had flagged a fall of up to 15 percent.
Myer and its closest rival David Jones Ltd are part
of a global trend that has seen department stores particularly
hard hit. British retailer Marks & Spencer slashed its
sales growth forecast earlier this year and invested less in
selling space due to the growing popularity of online shopping.
Sears Canada Inc last month reported a wider loss as
sales dropped.
Retailers dominate the 10 most heavily shorted stocks on the
Australian bourse, and data from independent research firm
Zenith Investment Partners shows 8 of the top 10 short interest
stocks over the past year are consumer discretionary stocks.
Myer is among the cheapest in about 60 stocks in the global
multi-line retail sector on a forward price to earnings
multiple, and ranks highest for dividend yield, at about 11
percent.
David Jones said last month its same-store sales dropped 1.3
percent in the fourth quarter, and it warned that second-half
earnings could fall by up to 40 percent as it invests in a
costly overhaul.
Before the results on Thursday, analysts were predicting
Myer's net profit would fall 5.9 percent in the fiscal year to
next July, to A$131.1 million.
"The big department store model of David Jones and Myer,
where they have to hold billions of dollars worth of inventory
and stock - it's just an old model now and that's why you see
them increasingly under pressure," said IG Markets' Peacock.
($1 = 0.9587 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell in MELBOURNE and Wayne Cole in
SYDNEY, with additional reporting by Anshuman Daga in SINGAPORE,
Reshma Apte in BANGALORE and Victoria Thieberger in MELBOURNE;
Editing by Ian Geoghegan)