* Average back-to-school spend seen at $688.62 vs $603.63
last year
* Economy still weighs on the U.S. shopper
* More people to shop online this back-to-school season
* Back-to-college spending to rise as well
By Dhanya Skariachan
NEW YORK, July 19 U.S. shoppers plan to spend
more on jeans, backpacks and laptops this back-to-school season,
as more children enroll in school; parents restock supplies
after cutting back last year; and apparel prices rise, a survey
by the National Retail Federation found.
Parents are still worried about the weak economy they feel
the need to restock school supplies after cutting back last
year, the trade group said. It also noted that more children
will enter elementary and middle school this fall.
Families with children in kindergarten through 12th grade
are expected to spend $688.62 on average for back-to-school
items this year, up from $603.63 last year, according to NRF's
back-to-school survey released on Thursday.
"People have put some of these things off as long as they
can," NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay told Reuters, adding
that back-to-school sales have been flat in the past couple of
years.
"This is not discretionary, this is really mandatory," Shay
said. "Parents are going to do whatever they need to."
The expected spending bump will give some solace to U.S.
retailers counting on the second-biggest selling season of the
year for a much-needed sales boost after months of lackluster
sales in the stagnant U.S. economy.
Even though American shoppers intend to spend more, stores
will still have to work to woo them, since parents plan to shop
for discounts and cut back on children's extracurricular
activities.
Some 84.8 percent of parents with school-aged children said
the state of the economy will affect their spending plans in
some way, down slightly from 86.1 percent last year.
A higher number of cost-conscious Americans plan to do more
back-to-school shopping online. About 17.9 percent of survey
participants said they plan to shop online more often this
season versus 15.3 percent last year.
Many also are more inclined to comparison shop online, Shay
pointed out. About 32.1 percent of survey participants plan to
comparison shop online versus 29.8 percent last year.
Parents estimate they will spend an average of $246.10 on
clothes and $217.88 on electronics this year, up from estimates
of $220.60 on clothes and $189.51 on electronics last year.
Parents are spending on older children as well.
College students and their families will spend an average of
$907.22 on everything from dorm furniture to electronics to
personal care items, up from $808.71 last year, according to
NRF's 2012 back-to-college survey.
Total back-to-college spending is expected to reach $53.5
billion, while total back-to-school spending is expected to
touch $30.3 billion. All told, the return to school serves as
the second biggest consumer spending event for retailers behind
the winter holidays.
The surveys were conducted for NRF by BIGinsight. The poll
of 8,509 consumers was conducted from July 2 to July 9.