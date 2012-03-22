By Brenda Goh
| LONDON, March 22
LONDON, March 22 Property investors should be
wary of buying shops in Bradford, Derby and Southampton,
according to a survey of UK locations likely to be hit hardest
by further retailer failures.
They were joined by Wolverhampton and Hull in a study by BNP
Paribas Real Estate ranking the riskiest investment areas
because of their high concentration of struggling retail chains
and the large number of vacant units and charity shops.
The best bets were the London districts of Lewisham, Wood
Green, Uxbridge and Harrow, and the city of Truro in Cornwall,
south west England.
The majority of risky sites were in the north of England,
with Yorkshire and Humberside the worst-hit region among the
survey of 100 towns and cities.
"A lot of retailers are under pressure at the moment," said
Tom Carlton, research analyst at Legal & General Property, which
has 10.6 billion pounds ($16.8 billion) of real estate under
management.
"We are having regular conversations with retailers that may
be struggling to make sure we can be flexible. They may want a
rent reduction or some slightly lenient terms with their lease
structures."
UK retail sales suffered their biggest monthly fall in nine
months in February and were revised sharply downwards for
January, official data showed on Thursday, dampening hopes for a
consumer revival this year as government austerity measures bit.
Video games retailer Game Group became the latest
high-profile victim after filing a notice to appoint
administrators this week.
The most attractive locations in the survey were "not
oversupplied with retail space, have got affluent catchment
areas and therefore they're going to be less risky," said Paul
Griffiths, head of investment at BNP Paribas.