* Seeks measures including enterprise zones and rent-free
deals
* Critical of Mary Portas initiatives
* Says government needs to act on economic growth
* Visa Europe sees 800-mln euro boost from Olympics
By James Davey
LONDON, June 26 Radical action including the
creation of enterprise zones, the compulsory purchase of
derelict stores and rent-free deals, is required to revive the
UK's ailing high streets, the head of the British Retail
Consortium (BRC) said on Tuesday.
"We all want our high streets to be regenerated, we want
them to become thriving places that customers want to go to, but
it needs bold action," Rob Templeman, the former chief executive
of department store Debenhams who is now chairman of the
retail lobby group, told delegates at the Retail Symposium 2012.
He said the relaxation of planning constraints, better car
parking and transport infrastructure, and safer, cleaner streets
would also make a big difference.
Templeman was critical of a government-sponsored initiative
involving Mary Portas, a retail expert and TV personality, that
made 28 recommendations to revive high-street fortunes, with
some towns chosen for pilot regeneration schemes.
"We think they (the recommendations) were positive in parts
but really lacked the bold vision to make a significant
difference to their high streets," he said.
"When you propose projects with 11.5 million pounds ($18
million) of funding across 12-15 towns, that is not much good
when you have just charged retailers 350 million pounds extra
for rates," he added, a reference to an increase in business
rates from April.
"We need government to stand up and actually do something
positive about getting growth," he said. Britain slumped into
its second recession in four years between October and March.
About two-thirds of Britain's GDP is generated by consumer
spending, and Templeman said the government should do more to
help retailers.
The government has, however, announced a number of schemes
aimed at supporting lending and infrastructure spending, while
the central bank has indicated another cash injection to support
the economy could be on the way.
And on Tuesday, finance minister George Osborne said he
would freeze a planned rise in fuel duty this year to help
reduce costs for businesses and families.
Many British retailers remain under pressure as consumers'
disposable incomes are squeezed by higher prices, muted wage
growth and government austerity measures designed to cut record
national debt of 1 trillion pounds.
"Looking forward I think it is still going to be tough, the
austerity measures from Europe are still going to impact on our
businesses over here," said Templeman.
Some retailers are pinning their hopes on a boost from the
London Olympics in July and August, and the Paralympics in
August and September.
Also speaking at the Retail Symposium, Steve Perry, chief
commercial officer of Visa Europe, forecast an 800-million euro
($998 million) uplift in consumer spending over the seven-week
period spanning the Olympics and Paralympics.
"We think most retailers will benefit from it," he said.