PARIS May 12 Farfetch, the online fashion
retailer valued at $1 billion after a financing round earlier
this year, has snapped up London's upmarket retailer Browns for
an undisclosed sum in a cash and shares deal.
Pressure is mounting on Internet retailers, brands and
bricks-and-mortar boutiques to forge alliances after Yoox
agreed to buy Richemont's Net-a-Porter in an
all-share deal to create an industry leader with combined sales
of 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion).
The online fashion sector is attracting growing interest
from investors eager to gain exposure to a fast-expanding
business that is likely to be critical to future sales,
particularly among Millennials, web-savvy customers born between
1980 and 2000.
Founded in 2008, Farfetch helps independent designer stores
link up with customers around the world and takes a cut from
each sale. Partner stores include the trendy L'Eclaireur in
Paris, H. Lorenzo in Los Angeles and Fivestory in New York.
José Neves, Farfetch Chief Executive and founder, said
luxury brands' reluctance to embrace the Internet was partly
behind the boom in so-called parallel trading, when consumers
buy in shops and resell products online to other consumers.
"These consumer to consumer online sites are changing the
way people shop for luxury goods, and partnerships with official
distributors that offer good service is a way to fight this,"
Neves said.
Broker JP Morgan Cazenove last month said some luxury goods
executives and consultants believed 20 to 40 percent of luxury
sales in mainland China were now done in parallel trading.
Farfetch, which raised $86 million in March, is backed by
Vogue publisher Conde Nast International and Yuri Milner, the
Russian entrepreneur who invested in the Russian Internet
service provider Mail.ru, Facebook, Twitter
and Spotify.
Farfetch sales are expected to rise to more than $500
million this year, up from $320 million in 2014.
Browns, an early adopter of e-commerce, now makes more than
a quarter of its sales online.
Last month, luxury online retailer Lyst raised $40 million
from investors including luxury king Bernard Arnault, head of
industry leader LVMH, Facebook investors Accel
Partners as well as Balderton Capital which put money in Yoox
and Net-a-Porter.
Founded in 2011, London-based Lyst partners directly with
shops and fashion labels and updates customers on new
collections. Its sales jumped to $150 million from $40 million a
year ago, the company said at the end of last month.
The Neiman Marcus department store chain last year acquired
German online fashion retailer My Theresa and its Munich store
to better serve customers outside the United States.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)