* Retail CFOs see 5.9 pct rise in 2012 online sales -BDO
* Sales seen up 4.5 pct, same-store sales seen up 4.1 pct
* 88 percent say showrooming not a threat to bottom line
By Jessica Wohl
Oct 2 Finance chiefs at dozens of U.S. retailers
think their companies have so-called showrooming - the
phenomenon of shoppers using brick-and-mortar stores to check
out merchandise but then buy it online - under control,
according to a poll released Tuesday.
What CFOs are more concerned about is how consumer
confidence may be affected by next month's presidential
election, according to an annual poll by BDO USA, the assurance,
tax and financial consulting firm.
An overwhelming majority of chief financial officers
surveyed, 88 percent, said that they are not concerned about
showrooming. The practice has become a larger issue as more
shoppers use their smartphones and tablets while in stores to
check competitors' prices and even make purchases.
Showrooming has had a major impact on consumer electronics,
with chains such as Best Buy Co Inc stung by shoppers
visiting stores just to look over merchandise rather than buy.
Several chains have stepped up efforts to stock exclusive items
or sell goods with unique codes to help mitigate the practice.
"Showrooming is not a fad or something that is just cool to
do for the moment and will pass," said Stephen Wyss, partner in
the Retail and Consumer Products Practice at BDO USA. "I think
it's a real indicator of consumer behavior, and how consumers
are going to continue to behave, using technology, to maximize
their savings and the efficiency of their shopping."
But retailers surveyed by BDO appeared to be fairly
confident that their strategies will offset the impact of
showrooming, Wyss said.
One-quarter of CFOs said that their primary strategy to
counter showrooming is improving customer service. Another 25
percent said they are expanding options for in-store pickups and
returns, 17 percent are using exclusive goods, and another 17
percent are working on matching prices with online retailers.
"Retailers are focusing on that customer experience and
customer service aspect that many consumers will value, the key
is how much will consumers value it over a bottom line price,"
he said.
One area of focus is to continue to improve mobile shopping,
with 77 percent maintaining their investments in mobile commerce
for the upcoming holiday season, while 19 percent plan to
increase their spending, BDO said.
Retail CFOs anticipate that online sales will rise 5.9
percent this year, while they predict total sales will rise 4.5
percent and sales in comparable stores will rise 4.1 percent,
according to BDO.
Online sales during the holiday season, traditionally the
biggest quarter of the year for retailers, are expected to rise
just 4.6 percent, according to the survey.
"I do think that the holiday season expectations on the
online side are tempered, along with brick and mortar, with
where is consumer confidence going to be and how the election is
going to impact that," said Wyss.
Separately, the National Retail Federation said on Tuesday
that it expects U.S. holiday season sales to rise 4.1 percent,
slower than in the prior two years, weighed down by mixed
economic data and political uncertainty.
The sixth annual BDO Retail Compass Survey of CFOs was
conducted in August and September.