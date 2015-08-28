* Simple barcodes provide too little information
* More data printed on packages but not easily scanned
* Metro app shows when, where and how fish caught and packed
* Brands work together to harmonise data, labelling
* Overhauling scanning technology will take years
By Emma Thomasson
BERLIN, Aug 28 Growing demand for more
information about the products we buy could mean the end of the
simple barcode - the blocks of black and white stripes that
adorn most objects for sale and are scanned five billion times a
day.
First used on a pack of Wrigley's Juicy Fruit chewing gum in
1974 in a store in Ohio, barcodes have revolutionised the retail
world, allowing cashiers to ring up products much faster and
more accurately, while also streamlining logistics.
But shoppers are now demanding far greater transparency
about products, and store owners need more information to help
with stock taking, product recalls and to fight fakes. The basic
barcode is just not up to the job.
That could mean a costly upheaval for retailers and brands
to change packaging and invest in new systems and scanners. But
it should also bring benefits as more data helps them manage the
flow of goods better.
"The barcode did a great job, but it is now time for
succession," said Capgemini consultant Kees Jacobs, who is
working with the world's top retailers and food manufacturers to
try to agree new global standards for labels and product data.
"The current barcode is not sufficient to be the carrier of
much more granular information that is needed," Jacobs said.
The most ubiquitous barcodes allow an eight to 14 digit
number to be read by a laser scanner. For example,
barcode 4-003994-111000 identifies a box as being a 375 gramme
pack of Kellogg's Corn Flakes.
However, that number does not directly capture any other
information that might interest a shopper - such as ingredients,
allergens or country of origin - nor does it provide a retailer
with useful details such as the batch number or sell-by date.
That data is usually printed on the pack, but consumers
increasingly want to read it online, or with a smartphone app
such as one that measures calories. Retailers want data that can
be scanned for tasks such as quickly locating faulty goods for
recall or about-to-expire products for mark downs.
SUSTAINABLE AND SAFE?
GS1, the non-profit organisation that assigns the unique
numbers in barcodes, has developed a double-layered barcode it
calls the "data bar" which can carry some extra details such as
expiry date, quantity, batch or lot number.
That has allowed German retailer Metro to launch
PRO Trace, a smartphone app that shows, for example, that a
filet of salmon on sale at a store in Berlin on Aug. 25 was
caught at the Bremnes Seashore fish farm off the coast of Norway
on Aug. 17 and processed in Germany on Aug. 21.
The app also displays a map highlighting the fishing area of
the catch and a detailed description of the Atlantic salmon.
Metro says the app helps customers at its cash-and-carry
stores such as professional chefs from hotels and restaurants,
as they can now embellish their menus with information about the
exact origin of pricey delicacies such as wagyu beef.
"We are the only ones in Germany that can do this for fresh
fish. It's about trust. Our customers challenge us to offer
sustainable and safe products," said Lena vom Stein, a corporate
responsibility project manager at Metro.
Metro set up the tracking scheme to help it comply with
European Union regulations aimed at stemming overfishing and
started making the data available to customers in 2012. It now
extends to meat, and fresh fruit and vegetables will follow.
Other retailers are also opening up, often supplementing the
barcode with a pixilated square known as a quick response (QR)
code. It can store dozens more data points and can be scanned by
a smartphone camera to lead to a web page, but can still not be
read by the majority of store scanners.
Dutch retailer Albert Heijn recently introduced
"Check Origin" QR labels on locally-grown radishes and
blueberries. Scan the sticker on a mobile phone and it plays a
film that rewinds to show the journey from the shelf back to the
packing factory, then back to the farmer's field.
Such tools are likely to fuel demands for more transparency.
A GS1 survey found consumers are most interested in nutritional
and ingredient information, details on allergens, organic
certification, environmental impact and ethical standards.
HARMONISING DATA
Making such a wealth of data accessible via codes that can
be scanned is only part of the problem. A bigger challenge is
gathering, storing and standardising the information in the
first place.
Fiona Wheatley, sustainable development manager at British
retailer Marks and Spencer, says keeping tabs on all the
company's suppliers can be a daunting task.
"Your ability to give your customers more confidence that
they can rely upon is proving to be increasingly challenging,"
she said, adding that M&S relies on certification schemes such
as Fairtrade to help audit smallholder farmers.
David Linich, supply chain expert at consultants Deloitte,
advises retailers to find ways to work together to monitor the
thousands of producers they buy from: "If you go it alone it can
be really burdensome, really cost prohibitive."
The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF), a global network of some 400
retailers and manufacturers from 70 countries, is coordinating
efforts to harmonise product data and labelling.
Most firms accept that more transparency is needed after
scares such as the 2013 scandal about horsemeat being sold as
beef in Europe, but it is still proving hard to persuade them to
share data that many see as commercially sensitive.
Capgemini's Jacobs, who is working on the CGF project, hopes
pilot schemes to standardise digital information, like one
between rival retailers in Belgium including Delhaize,
Carrefour and Colruyt, could be the
precursors to new global data standards.
GS1 already holds data from 30,000 companies on some 18
million products that its industry members share with each other
behind the scenes to smooth logistics.
It is trying to persuade its members to let consumers access
more of this information, while keeping some of it confidential,
such as detailed pricing and stock levels.
Malcolm Bowden, president of global solutions at GS1,
predicts agreement could come quickest - within a year - on
sharing nutrition data as there are already broadly accepted
standards, and calorie and allergen apps are proliferating.
"The will is there. It has to happen. Like any major change,
big companies have to have time to think through the
implications," he said.
GS1 is also working to create identifier numbers for
individual farms and is trying to harmonise standards on
sustainability data, such as a measure of water efficiency for
detergents and washing powders currently being piloted.
But making such a wealth of data available will sound the
death knell for the barcode. Only a QR code can carry that much
information without taking up too much space on packaging.
Longer term, more products could carry wireless tags such as
the RFID labels that are being widely rolled out across the
fashion industry. These tiny tags, which can be embedded in an
object and, unlike a barcode or QR code, do not need to be
within the line of the sight of a reader, were long too
expensive for everyday goods but their price is falling fast.
Bowden predicts different systems will probably have to
coexist for the next decade or so as retailers and logistics
providers gradually upgrade their scanning systems.
"I am convinced we will have a day where pretty much all
information about all products will be available to all
consumers," he said.
