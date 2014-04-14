BOSTON, April 14 U.S. retailers are planning to
form an industry group for collecting and sharing intelligence
about cyber security threats in the wake of last year's big
attack on Target Corp.
The National Retail Federation said on Monday it will
establish an Information Sharing and Analysis Center, or ISAC,
for the retail industry in June.
ISACs are industry groups are set up under terms of a 1998
U.S. presidential directive to foster sharing of security
information between the public and private sector.
There are more than a dozen such organizations among
industries including financial services, emergency services,
healthcare, technology companies, public transportation and
utilities.
Retailers have been under pressure from Congress and
consumers to bolster security since the attack on Target, which
resulted in the theft of some 40 million payment card numbers
and another 70 million customer records.
"We believe a heightened and well coordinated information
sharing platform such as a retail ISAC is a vital component for
helping retailers in their fight against cyber attacks," NRF
Chief Executive Matthew Shay said in a statement. "Establishing
a new program takes time, but time is not our friend when it
comes to stopping these sophisticated and unpredictable
criminals."
ISACs typically run security operations centers that operate
around the clock, providing alerts about emerging threats to
their members and sharing information provided by law
enforcement and other government agencies.
