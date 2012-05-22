LONDON, May 22 Britain's grocery market grew 3.1 percent in the 12 weeks to May 13 but at a slower rate than during the same period a year ago, industry data showed on Tuesday. Market researcher Kantar WorldPanel said the figure compared to 5 percent growth reported in the same period in 2011 and added that in the four weeks ending May 13 the grocery market had declined by 1 percent this year. "On the face of it, the declines in market growth might seem alarming but there are exceptional factors. Easter and the Royal Wedding helped year-on-year growth soar to a remarkable 7.6 percent in the four weeks leading up to May 15 2011 - a hint of what's to come over the Jubilee weekend," said Edward Garner, director at Kantar Worldpanel. Comparing the current figures with the same period two years ago, the four week growth stands at 6.5 percent, the company said. Following is a summary of market share and sales (stg): 12 wks to 12 wks to pct change May 13, 2012 May 15, 2011 Total till roll 31.67 bln 30.94 bln 2.4 Total grocers 24.11 bln 23.39 bln 3.1 Total multiples 23.58 bln 22.87 bln 3.1 Market share (percent) 12 wks to 12 wks to pct change May 13, 2012 May 15, 2011 in sales Tesco 30.8 31.1 1.9 Asda 17.4 17.5 2.8 Sainsbury 16.5 16.5 3.0 Morrison 11.9 12.1 1.2 Co-operative 6.5 6.9 -3.5 Waitrose 4.5 4.4 7.0 Aldi 2.8 2.3 25.4 Lidl 2.8 2.6 11.3 Iceland 2.0 1.9 8.8