* French discounters' mkt share falls 3 pct points from 2009
* Carrefour 5pct dearer than Lidl vs 20pct premium in UK-LEK
* French buying alliances struck to negotiate supplier deals
By Dominique Vidalon and Emma Thomasson
PARIS/BERLIN, Oct 20 The success of French
retailers in stopping the advance of discounters in the last
five years shows a way out of the crisis embroiling Britain's
"big four" grocers. Their simple formula: fewer complex
promotions and big price cuts across the board.
In Britain, Tesco, Wal-Mart's Asda,
Sainsbury and Morrison are all losing shoppers
to discounters Aldi and Lidl, which have
grown market share to over 8 percent from 5 percent in 2012.
France, meanwhile, is the only country in Europe where
discounters have seen a significant drop in market share,
slipping to 11.9 percent in the second quarter of 2014 from a
2009 peak of 14.9 percent, according to Kantar Worldpanel data.
French retailers managed to turn the tide after a law change
in 2008, which allowed them to freely negotiate prices with
suppliers, prompting cooperative Leclerc to go on the offensive,
followed in late 2011 by market leader Carrefour.
The French grocers expanded their budget product lines, cut
a proliferation of promotions, simplified own brand ranges and
worked with suppliers to slash prices of branded goods.
The inevitable squeeze on margins was easier to stomach for
the likes of Leclerc, a cooperative of independent store owners,
and family-owned Auchan than for listed groups Carrefour and
Casino, which are under pressure to deliver short-term
returns to stock market investors. But Carrefour and Casino were
eventually spurred to follow suit by years of underperformance.
A basket of budget own brand goods is now about 13 percent
cheaper at a French hypermarket than at a discounter, while a
basket of branded goods is only 5 percent more expensive at
Carrefour than at Lidl, compared with a 20 percent premium in
Britain, according to data from LEK Consulting.
"British supermarkets must focus on price - they have a big
gap to close. Today, a basket of similar branded goods
at Tesco costs over a fifth more than it does at Carrefour,"
said Jonathan Simmons, LEK Consulting partner.
DISCOUNTER DECLINE
While Aldi and Lidl are planning dozens of new openings in
Britain, discounters closed about 150 stores in France in 2013.
Lidl has slowed its expansion in France and Spanish discounter
Dia is exiting the country, selling its loss-making
Dia France unit to Carrefour in June.
The decline of the discounters was also driven by a big
roll-out of convenience stores by the major French chains as
well as their investment in new pick-up points for collection of
online orders, moves also already afoot in Britain.
It took time for price cuts to translate into improved
performance for Carrefour, with hypermarket sales only returning
to growth in the third quarter of 2013, while at Casino, which
started cutting prices at the end of 2012, Geant hypermarket
sales were back to growth in the first quarter of 2014.
And it's been painful too. French grocery operating margins
fell to around 3.8 percent in the last 12 months, down from an
average of 4.9 percent in the last five years.
Moody's predicts operating margins of the UK "big four" will
fall to an average of 2.5 percent over the next 12-18 months --
around half their historical average -- from around 3 percent
now, as Aldi and Lidl approach 10 percent market share.
But the French have mitigated the pain by forcing some of it
onto suppliers. Seeking to match the global buying might of Aldi
and Lidl, Casino announced a deal this month with Intermarche, a
chain of independent stores, to jointly negotiate better prices
with suppliers. Auchan and Systeme U, France's fifth and sixth
biggest grocers, have also agreed a purchasing alliance.
According to research institute IRI, prices of French "fast-
moving" consumer goods fell 1.7 percent year on year in August,
and Leclerc sees no let up in the pressure.
"We are in a deflationary trend that is going to last," CEO
Michel-Edouard Leclerc told Reuters in a recent interview.
By taking the fight to discounters on price, the mid-market
stores have put them in something of a dilemma.
Lidl has responded in France by moving upmarket, sprucing up
stores, introducing fresh bread and other products and brands, a
strategy it has also adopted in its home market of Germany.
German shoppers, who in 2008 spent 45 percent of their
grocery money at Aldi, Lidl and other discount chains, have
shifted to mainstream supermarkets as the economy has picked up.
The market share of the discounters slipped to 43.4 percent in
the first five months of 2014, according to research firm GfK.
But discounters risk losing their cost advantage as they
seek to match supermarkets on range and store appearance.
"This is a difficult exercise as they cannot entirely ditch
the codes of the discount sector. They must widen their product
offerings while offering attractive prices," said Frederic
Valette, head of Retail Insights at Kantar Worldpanel.
