Government says to levy 3 percent tax on gold under GST, industry relieved
MUMBAI India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares of Indian property developers rally on hopes the government's move to allow foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail chains will boost demand for commercial property.
Property developer DLF (DLF.NS) rises 5.3 percent, while mall operator Phoenix Mills gains 10.6 percent on hopes the government move might lead to increased occupancy in its existing facilities.
Real estate companies Nitesh Estate (NITE.NS), Unitech (UNTE.NS) and Oberoi Realty advance between 2-5 percent each.
HORGOS, China/KHORGOS, Kazakhstan On the border of China and Kazakhstan, an international free trade zone has become a showpiece of Chinese President Xi Jinping's signature "Belt and Road" Initiative to boost global trade and commerce by improving infrastructure and connectivity.