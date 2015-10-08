Oct 8 U.S. holiday season sales will grow by 3.7 percent in 2015, slightly slower than last year's growth of 4.1 percent, according to a forecast by the National Retail Federation issued on Thursday.

While down slightly from last year, the retail industry lobby said its estimate for growth in sales during November to December 2015 to $630.5 billion represented a significantly higher growth rate than the 10-year average of 2.5 percent. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago)