By Deepa Seetharaman
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 26 Major U.S. retailers
missed fewer Christmas deliveries this year, according to two
small, early surveys released on Friday, partly reflecting a
year's worth of investments made to avoid 2013's last-minute
shipping debacle.
This year, 7 percent of packages ordered online did not
arrive by their promised delivery date, compared with 12 percent
in 2013, according to a survey of 160 orders placed by
retail-intelligence firm StellaService.
Separately, management consulting firm Kurt Salmon said 13
percent of the nearly 100 e-commerce orders it surveyed did not
make it in time for Christmas, down from 15 percent in 2013.
In 2013, some 2 million express packages were left stranded
on Christmas Eve, according to shipment-tracking software
developer ShipMatrix Inc. The reasons given were, in part, a
surge in demand triggered by last-minute online promotions and
bad weather.
This year, retailers pushed back the cut-off date for
Christmas delivery by one day, but most were still able to hit
the mark because of improvements to their logistics
infrastructure, better weather and fewer last-minute deals.
"We saw a lot less of the 11th-hour promotions," said Steve
Osburn, director of supply chain for Kurt Salmon. "They may have
extended their deadline by about a day, but they were a little
less aggressive about pushing those promotions."
Retailers set a Christmas cut-off delivery date between Dec.
19 and Dec. 20 this year, he said. The four retailers with the
most aggressive cutoff date of Dec. 23 - Apple Inc, Dell Inc,
Nordstrom Inc and Zappos, a unit of Amazon.com Inc - all made
their deadlines, StellaService said.
The better results also stemmed from the heavy investments
by United Parcel Service Inc and FedEx Corp, the world's two
largest shipping companies.
UPS allocated $500 million to expand and improve its 2014
holiday operations. Both built new facilities, added more
temporary workers and pushed retailers for clearer estimates and
earlier deadlines to avoid last year's missteps.
The level of communication between carriers and retailers
was "significantly higher" this year, Osburn said, pointing to a
retail client who, in the run-up to Christmas, heard from one
carrier two to three times a day.
But both surveys found that some retailers still fell short
of their promises, reflecting the difficulty of accurately
calculating holiday demand as e-commerce orders grow rapidly.
StellaService found nine of the top 40 retailers it tested
missed delivery dates: Best Buy Co Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp,
Crate & Barrel, J.C. Penney Co Inc, Kohl's Corp
, Macy's Inc, Staples Inc, Toys 'R Us
and Wayfair Inc.
Best Buy declined to comment. The other retailers were not
immediately available for comment.
Both Staples and Toys 'R Us missed deliveries in multiple
regions in the United States, and in one case, Staples canceled
an order without notifying the shopper, StellaService said.
Osburn found one case where a retailer fell behind on orders
and attempted to upgrade shipping on packages to make the
Christmas deadline. But the volume was three to four times
higher than its previous estimates, and the retailer missed the
Christmas deadline, Osburn said, declining to name the company.
