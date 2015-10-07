(Adds details, founder's comments to website Re/code)
By Nathan Layne
Oct 7 Online retailer Jet.com said on Wednesday
that it has dropped its $50 annual membership fee due to
stronger-than-expected customer orders, marking an abrupt shift
in strategy less than three months after the upstart's public
launch.
Founded by Marc Lore, who in 2010 sold his diapers-to-soap
e-commerce firm Quidsi to Amazon.com for $540 million, Jet.com
had launched in July promising big discounts in exchange for
members placing large orders and paying the annual fee.
The shift comes a few weeks ahead of the end of a
three-month trial for the first batch of would-be members, who
would have had to decide to pay the fee or stop using the site.
The launch of Jet.com has been closely watched as a new
competitor to Amazon.com Inc and Wal Mart Stores Inc
.
Startups like Jet.com often alter their business models
early on and the move showed it was prioritizing the expansion
of its customer base, said Forrester Research analyst Sucharita
Mulpuru.
"They're just trying to get a huge number of customers and
will figure out revenue opportunities later," she said.
The change eliminates what was supposed to be Jet.com's main
revenue source, similar to Costco Wholesale Corp and
other membership-based retailers that earn most of their profits
from annual fees.
Jet.com's initial strategy centered on offering customers
large up-front discounts on items and then additional discounts
when they added more products to their baskets, triggering what
it calls "Smart Cart" savings.
In a blog post explaining the change Lore said customers
were placing larger-than-anticipated orders. "With the average
number of units per order twice what we expected, Smart Carts
have been the rule, not the exception," he wrote. (bit.ly/1Q7CtFG)
No one at Jet.com could be reached for further comment. Lore
told technology news website Re/code, which first reported the
decision to ditch the fee earlier on Wednesday, that he saw less
of a need for the up-front discounts.
"It turns out 4 to 5 percent is enough of a discount for
shoppers," Lore told Re/code, referring to starting level
discounts on Smart Cart purchases.
Jet.com has not disclosed membership figures. It was unclear
whether the move was in part driven by a concern it could
struggle to build a customer base with a membership fee. Lore
told Re/code that this was not the motivating factor.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago; Editing by Frances Kerry
and Lisa Shumaker)