NEW YORK Jan 30 Two jumbo M&A loans totaling
$12 billion in the challenging retail sector are giving a
volatile and cautious U.S. leveraged loan market its first test
of the year as increased government scrutiny makes it more
difficult to syndicate riskier deals.
Dollar Tree Inc's $6.95 billion loan facility,
which backs the acquisition of fellow discount chain store
Family Dollar Stores Inc, is the biggest U.S. M&A loan
and biggest leveraged loan of the year to date and is a positive
sign for continued M&A in 2015 after a record 2014.
U.S. M&A volume last year totaled $457 billion, some 27
percent higher than the $361 billion in 2013 and the highest
figure since the financial crisis.
Meanwhile, PetSmart brought a $1.9 billion bridge
loan to the market ahead of plans to line up a $4.3 billion
financing to back its buyout by a BC Partners-led group.
The two loans are hitting a market in price discovery mode
with a mixed picture on demand. Net demand dipped negative for
the second time in a year after strong outflows from loan funds
in December, but demand was supported by collateralized loan
obligation buying.
Banks and investors are focusing firmly on credit amid a
flight to quality and are showing a clear preference for bigger,
more liquid deals for stronger credits with lower leverage
ratios to avoid attracting unwanted government attention.
Several deals have been priced wider than expected,
including a $600m covenant-lite term loan for information
technology consulting company Presidio, which was
priced at 525bp over Libor, up from 475bp, after pushback from
investors citing credit concerns. The loan was allocated and
started to trade, but the company's high-yield bond was
cancelled.
"It's a very credit-specific analysis in the syndicated
market. There are deals being flexed up and deals being flexed
down, and deals being pushed back with the credit or the
sponsor," an industry source said.
Poles apart
Although they both hail from the retail sector, Dollar Tree
and PetSmart are very different credits and could see
differences in appetite and pricing as a result.
Dollar Tree is viewed as the stronger credit, with a Ba2/BB
rating, which is reflected in pricing. A $5.2 billion seven-year
Term Loan B is guided at 375bp-400bp, which one lender described
as slightly wide as the company is paying a premium for size.
The yield is about 5 percent, well below the 6.4 percent average
yield for new first-lien loans in January. Leverage on the deal
is around five times.
PetSmart is at the other end of the credit spectrum and is
on negative CreditWatch with a BB+ rating by S&P. The company is
in the market with a $1.9 billion 364-day bridge loan with
guidance in the 700bp over Libor area before a planned $4.3
billion term loan. This puts the company's leverage above the
six times level at which scrutiny from Federal regulators
increases.
Some banks pulled out of PetSmart's deal in December due to
concerns over leverage and investors are also wary about buying
loans that may be viewed suspiciously by the government.
"(PetSmart and Dollar Tree) are both retailers, so the fact
that they're receiving very different treatment indicates that
people are looking at credits and leverage and risk returns,"
said Steven Rutkovsky, a finance partner at Ropes & Gray.
(Additional reporting by Mariana Santibanez.)
(Editing By Tessa Walsh, Jon Methven)