Jan 12 Li & Fung Ltd plans
to launch a unit that consults on factory safety in the
aftermath of a 2012 fire in a garment plant in Bangladesh that
killed 112 workers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
The deadly blaze at the Tazreen factory was followed by the
collapse of a Bangladesh building that housed factories last
year in which more than 1,130 people died. The deadly incidents
have raised scrutiny over conditions at factories that produce
clothes for retailers worldwide.
Bangladesh is the second biggest clothing exporter after
China in the $22 billion export business.
"The events in the last 18 months, particularly as it
relates to worker safety, caused us to rethink our role in the
global supply chain," Rick Darling, executive director of
government and public affairs at Li & Fung, told the paper an
interview.
Li & Fung's business unit plans to provide buyers and
factories with consulting services, financing and insurance to
help meet safety standards, the paper said.
Li & Fung, headquartered in Hong Kong, is a buying agent for
retailers including Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp
. Clothing sourced through the company was found in the
remains of the Tazreen factory fire, it said.