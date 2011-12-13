SEOUL Dec 13 Sixty years ago, war-torn
South Korea was one of the poorest countries in the world. Now
it is the world's 13th largest economy and a magnet for luxury
goods, prying open the wallets of its wealthy people as well as
tourists.
Indeed, the country's appetite for high-end labels has led
to the christening of a Louis Vuitton handbag as the
"three-second bag" for its ubiquity, with one spotted every few
seconds on the streets of the capital Seoul.
A survey from management consultants McKinsey & Co. shows
South Koreans are less bashful than other Asians about flaunting
their bling. Only 26 percent of those surveyed said they felt
guilty about showing off luxury goods, compared with 49 percent
of Japanese and 38 percent of Chinese respondents.
Now, the fashion conscious in this country of 50 million
people will be able to shop for designer items alongside instant
noodles at their local Seven-Eleven convenience store during the
New Year's holiday season.
It is not the first time Seven-Eleven, whose familiar green
and red facade is on every street corner, has offered luxury
goods.
The chain stocked Gucci shoulder bags and wallets during
South Korea's Thanksgiving festival in September and sold a
third more than expected.
"It was a big success, and we are thinking of expanding our
luxury gift line to other accessories for the New Year," said
Seven-Eleven marketing official Cho Yun-jung.
Other mass-market outlets are also getting in the game. To
meet demand, the local branch of British superstore Tesco Plc
and homegrown discounter Lotte Mart, part of Lotte
Shopping, are selling Chanel, Prada, Ferragamo and
Balenciaga brands.
"Many of my friends received one or more Chanel bags as
wedding gifts and seeing them carry one made me want to get one
too," said Gina Ryu, a 31-year old restaurateur, who already
owns Fendi and Vuitton totes and has put her name down for a
Chanel model at Tesco's Homeplus.
Chanel's classic flap bags sell from 5 million won to almost
7 million won ($6,200) at local department stores and are
frequently given to new brides by the groom's family.
The Chanel boutique in upmarket retailer Shinsegae's
store in a ritzy part of southern Seoul sold goods
worth 460 million won ($406,557) on its opening day last year,
the second-biggest single-day store sales in South Korea's
fashion retail history.
Homeplus caters to a segment of shoppers who are willing to
overlook inconveniences such as long waiting periods and a
limited range. The retailer gets its inventories from an
intermediary who goes to Europe to re-stock.
"Our luxury operation is small, a minor player within a much
larger luxury market and it is aimed at certain group of
consumers," said Homeplus official Ku Do-yun.
Officials with Gucci, Feregamo and Louis Vuitton in Seoul
all decline to comment on the sales at venues like Seven-Eleven.
A LVMH spokeswoman in Paris also declined to comment.
$1,000 PER VISIT
Luxury goods sales in South Korea have been rising at least
12 percent annually to an estimated $4.5 billion in 2010,
according to McKinsey. By contrast, China, with its 1.3 billion
population, sold 80 billion yuan ($12.57 billion) during same
year.
Part of that healthy growth is also fueled by a combination
of cheap South Korean currency and a boom in its pop and drama
culture that has swept Asia boosting demand from flocking
foreign tourists.
Demographics also play a role.
"Korea has more working women, higher disposable income
overall and the emergence of male luxury shoppers who are just
opening their eyes," said Aimee Kim, a partner at McKinsey's
Seoul office.
Major department stores like Lotte and Shinsegae have hired
Chinese and Japanese translators and typical Chinese tourist
spends around $1,000 in a visit to Shinsegae, mostly on designer
goods and brand name cosmetics, according to South Korea's No.2
retailer.
"Chinese tourists are big-handed. Some of them come in, like
what is displayed on mannequin and buy the whole outfit," said a
sales person at Lotte Department Store, who asked not to be
named since she was not authorized to speak to the media.
"Sometimes a Chinese tourist would come in with a travel
trunk and fill it with purchases in one go," she added.
The prospect of more tourists from rapidly-growing Asian
countries led Louis Vuitton to open its sole airport duty free
outlet at Korea's Incheon international airport, a main gateway
to Seoul.
Average daily sales are roughly 400 million won, or 10
percent of total daily sales at the airport duty-free shops.
Tourist numbers from mainland China rose 16.5 percent this
year through October from a year ago, while Japan arrivals were
up 5.6 percent, according to Korea Tourism Organization.
"South Korea is the right place for shopping given quality
and prices compared to China. I'm willing to pay. I spent $1,200
for shopping here, though I somewhat feel guilty about it," said
Guo Jun, a 53-year old banker from Henan province.
DEBT HANGOVERS
South Koreans are also expanding their luxury habits online
and local banks are more than happy to accommodate them with
special credit cards to fund the buying, raising concerns the
country may see a repeat of the 2003 credit-fueled debt crisis.
During the so-called "Black Friday" weekend in November when
Americans spent $7.4 billion more in stores than in 2010 on the
same weekend, South Koreans flocked to online department stores
and boutiques using U.S. addresses of friends and family.
"I got pretty good deals on Tory Burch shoes and tote at a
U.S. online store," said 31-year old Jin Cho who works in
publishing, referring to the U.S. designer brand with its iconic
cross buckle. "I will have to tighten my belt when the bill
arrives next month, but they were cheaper than at local stores."
Jin will not be alone waiting for that bill from a foreign
shopping spree in a country where debt to income levels are more
than those in the United States before the 2008 credit crisis.
South Korea's third-biggest bank by assets, Woori Bank
, offers credit card rewards for a number of
higher-end U.S. retailers like Shopbop.com as part of their
membership reward program.
Hyundai Card, 31.5 percent owned by Hyundai Motor
, offers "the Black" and "the Purple," with various
luxury life style-friendly features.
The Black is an invitation-only card with an annual
membership fee of 2 million won and perks that include gift
vouchers for brands like Ermenegildo Zegna and Giorgio Armani.
"As long as you are spending without being overly excessive,
I think (luxury shopping) is fine. It's a personal choice," said
Hee-ran Kim, a 30-year old researcher at a government
think-tank, who sets aside around 3 million won every year for
luxury shopping.