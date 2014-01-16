BRUSSELS Jan 16 Online Christmas sales in
Europe rose steeply from the year before, with even sharper
increases for purchases via tablets and smartphones, according
to online payment service provider Ogone.
Transactions in December grew 37 percent, the firm said on
Thursday, based on payments over its platform. Purchases on
tablets doubled and those made using smartphones rose by 50
percent.
Mobile payments - via phones and tablets - made up 13.5
percent of all e-commerce business.
"I don't think price plays such a role anymore. I think it's
more convenience. You can easily compare the offering of
different websites rather than going to stores," Ogone managing
director Jurgen Verstraete told Reuters in an interview.
"There's a lot more demand so there are automatically more
webshops. It's also easier to set up a webshop in economically
difficult periods."
Verstraete said e-commerce logistics were improving, leading
to rising confidence among consumers of timely delivery. This
was illustrated by the fact the peak transaction day was Dec.
16, just nine days before Christmas, he said.
Ogone provides online payment services to 50,000 companies
in 70 countries across the world, with the vast majority of its
business in Belgium, Britain, France, Germany and the
Netherlands.
It declined to give the total number of transactions in
Europe or globally in December, or 2013 as a whole, but said in
2012 it handled 137 million transactions globally worth a total
of 16.6 billion euros ($22.57 billion).
In the UK, industry data has shown that Internet sales of
non-food products had their highest growth in four years in
December, and trading updates by British retailers on Thursday
showed those who were able to tap into this growing online
demand enjoyed robust trading.
Ogone, part of Paris-listed Ingenico, said
e-commerce remained principally a domestic business,
particularly in Britain and France, partly due to language or
the payment system used.
Germany was an exception, with only 51 percent of e-sales to
customers in the country.
Ogone did not provide a forecast for growth in the coming
year, but clearly envisages market expansion, with plans to
increase its European staff of 225 by 100 during 2014.
European Commission research has shown online shopping on
the rise in Europe. More than half (53 percent) of European
consumers made at least one online purchase in the 12 months
until September 2012, double the proportion of 2006.
About 15 percent had made a purchase from a seller in
another EU country, up from 6 percent in 2006, according to a
study published last June.