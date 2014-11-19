Nov 19 Almost two thirds of adults won't spend
more this holiday season despite lower gas and fuel costs, a new
Reuters/Ipsos poll shows, in a bad sign for retailers looking
for an extra boost in gift buying from cheaper prices at the
pump.
The recent slide in gas prices and signs of economic
improvement had raised the possibility of stronger holiday
sales.
But the survey of 1,707 adults conducted November 12-17
found that almost 60 percent remain cautious about spending
because of "economic uncertainty." See graphic link.reuters.com/huc53w
Follow-up interviews with poll respondents found concerns
about stagnant paychecks, higher food prices, unemployment and
underemployment.
"We live on a budget so we have a certain amount for
groceries, a certain amount for birthdays, a certain amount for
holidays," said clerical worker Christine Bogolawski, 44, of
Cumberland, Rhode Island, who plans to spend about the same as
last year and plans to bank what she saves at the pump. "It's
only a few cents per fill up," she said.
Bogolawski is not alone in prioritizing savings. Americans
learned to spend less during the recession, and they're not
quitting those habits quickly. The savings rate rose slightly in
September, while wages remained almost unchanged, and meat
prices jumped in October even as the wholesale gasoline costs
fell 5.8 percent for the month.
Still, the unemployment rate dropped in October to 5.8
percent, a 6-year low, and the National Retail Federation
estimated holiday sales would climb by 4.1 percent, versus a 3.1
percent climb last year.
RETAILERS HOPE
Several retailers including Wal-Mart, Target
and Sears Holdings hope to benefit from lower gas
prices, which recently fell below $3.00 for the first time since
2010.
"Fuel prices absolutely help," John Mulligan, CFO of Target,
said on a Wednesday call with reporters after the company posted
a quarterly profit above expectations.
But gas prices are no guarantee of better sales, he said. "I
think there is a lot of cross-current mixed signals for
consumers, and we expect them to be very focused on price as
they have been, very focused on promotions."
The number of shoppers expecting to spend less this year
than last outweighed those who expected to spend more in every
category in the Reuters poll, except food, which was nearly
balanced. Some 30 percent expect to spend less on electronics,
37 percent less on jewelry and about a quarter less on clothes
and toys. Almost 20 percent said they would spend more on
clothes, 14 more on electronics and toys, and only 7 percent
more on jewelry.
Similar to last year, 10 percent of consumers plan to shop
mostly at department stores such as Macy's, J.C. Penney
, Nordstrom and Kohl's, but only 24
percent plan to spend mostly at discount stores, such as
Walmart, Target and Kmart, down from 31 percent at this time
last year. This year 40 percent expect to use a mixture of
stores, compared with 35 percent last year.
The online poll has a credibility interval, a measure of
precision, of plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.
EARLIER SALES
Americans also have learned in recent years to find the best
deals on the internet.
"You don't have to walk into the mall to see who has the
best prices," said Charlie O'Shea, senior retail analyst at
Moody's, which expects holiday sales to be slightly better than
last year.
That's forced stores to not only compete on price but also
extend the shopping season in the hopes of getting consumers to
shop more often and spread their spending over several
paychecks, said analysts.
Walmart, Amazon and others started promotions just
after Halloween. By Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, 34
percent of retailers will have run most of their holiday season
promotions, according to a survey by consultant firm BDO USA.
For years, Black Friday was considered the kickoff to the
holiday shopping season.
Nearly two-thirds of retailers plan to offer more discounts
and promotions this year than last, BDO said.
A quarter of shoppers said in the Reuters poll that they
plan to use in-store pick-up. Retailers hope that these
consumers will buy other merchandise, with perhaps less focus on
price, during pick up.
"If you're physically there, even if you know it's $5
cheaper somewhere else are you going to wait in another long
line?" said Ted Vaughan, a partner in the Retail and Consumer
Products Practice at BDO.
(Reporting By Jilian Mincer; Additional Reporting by Nathan
Layne in Chicago; editing by Peter Henderson)