BRIEF-Maverix Metals qtrly net income of $0.6 million
* Maverix metals reports growing revenues and operating cash flow for the first quarter of 2017
April 11 Click on the attached link for a Thomson Reuters report that reviews March same-store sales by U.S. retailers.
* Maverix metals reports growing revenues and operating cash flow for the first quarter of 2017
May 31 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.