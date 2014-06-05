BRIEF-Facebook beginning to test related articles - blog
* Beginning to test related articles that might appear before users read an article shared in news feed - blog Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q2zxHe) Further company coverage:
June 5 Click on the attached link for a Thomson Reuters report that reviews May same-store sales by U.S. retailers.
(Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Beginning to test related articles that might appear before users read an article shared in news feed - blog Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q2zxHe) Further company coverage:
JERUSALEM, April 25 Israeli autonomous vehicle technology firm Mobileye said on Tuesday it forged an agreement with Nissan Motor Corp to create next generation maps to enable safe self-driving cars.