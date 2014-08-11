PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 20
April 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 11 Click on the attached link for a Thomson Reuters report reviewing July same-store sales by U.S. retailers.
tmsnrt.rs/1nIMlpy (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
April 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 20 Activist hedge fund Elliott Management released the private letter written by Arconic Inc's former chief executive, Klaus Kleinfeld, which consequently led to his resignation, and their response to the letter and Arconic's statement on April 17.