Oct 10 Lower gasoline prices are expected to
fuel higher retail sales this winter, especially at Wal-Mart
Stores and other chains that cater to low- to
middle-income shoppers, analysts said.
The average price at the pump dropped to $3.24 a gallon on
Friday, down 11 percent from three months earlier and the lowest
level in October since 2010, according to AAA. The motorist
group predicts the price will fall below $3 in the coming
months.
Analysts said such a drop would give consumers more
disposable income.
"The discount stores, the middle tier retailer will
benefit," said Chris Christopher, director at IHS Economics,
adding that spending at higher end retailers is more closely
connected to the stock market than prices at the pump.
Spending on gasoline accounts for a much bigger chunk of the
budget in lower-income brackets. A household making between
$20,000 and $30,000 spends about 8 percent of income on gas,
while a family bringing in more than $70,000 a year spends about
3 percent, IHS estimates.
If the average gas price settles around $3.10 to $3.20
through the spring, that could unlock $35 billion to $50 billion
in total savings for U.S. consumers during the next 12 months,
investment bank Cowen estimates. Given that tailwind, Cowen
predicted that the stocks of discount apparel retailers TJX
Companies and Ross Stores were poised to gain.
Gilford Securities raised its rating on Wal-Mart on Friday
to "buy" from "neutral." Analyst Bernard Sosnick didn't cite
cheaper gas as a factor behind the upgrade, but he said it could
help Wal-Mart claw back some business lost to more centrally
located dollar stores in recent years.
"It's a significant factor for Wal-Mart because supercenters
are often located a distance from shoppers, and when gas prices
are high they tend to seek out more convenient locations,"
Sosnick said.
Less expensive gas is no panacea for the retail industry.
Higher food prices and tepid wage growth are among the factors
that could temper any sales bump generated by lower prices at
the pump, analysts and economists said.
Adjusted for inflation, the average hourly earnings of
production and nonsupervisory employees came to $8.85 in August,
up just 7 cents from the same month a year earlier and lower
than in August 2010, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics
show.
For some investors that's reason enough to stay away from
Wal-Mart shares. The stock rose 0.6 percent to $78.29 on Friday
but is still down about 2 percent since mid-May 2013 when it
announced the first of six straight quarters of falling or flat
same-store sales in the United States. During the same period
the S&P 500 index has gained 2 percent.
"Wal-Mart shoppers have not seen wage gains in a long time,
so they don't have a lot more money to spend," said Michael
Farr, president of Farr, Miller & Washington. "When you see the
consumer have wage gains Wal-Mart will start to do well."
