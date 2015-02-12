(Adds comments, details)
CHICAGO Feb 12 The National Retail Federation
on Thursday projected U.S. retail industry sales will rise 4.1
percent this year, a bigger gain than in 2014, citing its
expectation of faster economic growth and further improvement in
the job market.
Retail sales rose 3.5 percent last year, the NRF said.
The 4.1 percent increase would mark the biggest annual
growth since 2011, when retail sales rose 5.1 percent, the
industry body said.
"While our outlook for the year ahead is positive, we aren't
quite out of the woods," NRF Chief Executive Matthew Shay said.
The economy started the first quarter on a softer note with
U.S. consumer spending barely growing in January as households
cut back on purchases of a range of goods.
However, Shay expects momentum to pick up during the year on
the back of improved consumer sentiment, better jobs growth and
lower gas prices.
The industry body expects cybersecurity to remain a top
priority for retailers this year and said it will monitor labor
negotiations at the West Coast ports which has been disrupting
shipments of a wide range of goods and causing delays of several
weeks at a time.
The NRF also predicted online sales would rise between 7
percent and 10 percent this year.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Christian Plumb)