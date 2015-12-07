By Beth Pinsker
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 7 Gordon Harris was in Washington
state when he got a text alert from the Nest webcam at the front
door of his home in Scottsdale, Arizona.
"I could see somebody come into the picture, take a couple
of UPS packages and run away," he said.
Within seconds, Harris, 53, owner of a software company,
alerted neighbors and contacted police. He also called UPS
and the merchants. Because Harris was able to attach the
video of the theft to his claim, he had no trouble getting a
refund.
This is the new age of combating thieves who steal packages
from doorsteps, a growing problem as more Americans shop online.
The old stand-by solutions, paying extra for signature delivery,
sending packages to the office or getting a post-office box, are
meeting their technological match.
Some 23 million people said they have had packages stolen
from their homes before they could open them, according to a new
survey from insuranceQuotes.com, a division of Bankrate Inc
.
But the problem goes beyond theft to the mere inconvenience
of waiting for a package to be redelivered. Of the more 6
billion packages shipped yearly, up to 40 percent miss their
first delivery window, said Neel Murthy, co-founder of Swapbox
(www.swapbox.com/), a locker-type system for alternative
package delivery.
Here are some of the new ways to make sure you get what is
coming to you this holiday season:
1. Webcam security
There are a myriad of webcams on the market, including Nest
Cam (nest.com/), Piper (getpiper.com/) and
Canary (canary.is/), which all cost around $200. Other
apps can turn a mobile device into a security system, like Perch
(perch.co/). Cloud-based video storage can run about
$100 per year.
Any of these could provide the proof to substantiate a
theft. Otherwise, you are left to follow the steps for filing a
claim with the merchant; some are easier than others. Your
credit card may provide additional coverage.
When Raymond Pelayo and his wife had five packages stolen
last week in Norwalk, California, several of them were easy
Amazon refunds, but they were told one specially made
dog birthday cake ordered through Etsy was not eligible
for a refund. They called their credit card company, provided
video proof of the theft from their Kuna (www.getkuna.com/)
webcam, and their issuer took care of the charge.
"Make sure you understand the terms and conditions. You do
have recourse," said Miranda Marquit, a financial journalist (plantingmoneyseeds.com/),
who had a $307 Lego Death Star go missing a few holidays ago
and was able to get a refund from eBay after getting
proof from the shipper that it was misdelivered.
2. Virtual neighborhood watch
If you are not on a first-name basis with all your
neighbors, technology has a solution for that, too.
Veronica Clyburn, a 28-year-old graduate student in Tulsa,
Oklahoma, posted about a missing package in early November on
Nextdoor (nextdoor.com/), a message board app which
connects more than 83,000 neighborhoods across the United
States. A neighbor saw that and told her he had found the empty
box nearby, which was enough proof of theft to easily get her a
refund.
Nextdoor, which has about 11 million messages posted every
day, said that it has already seen a 36 percent rise in
conversations about package theft this holiday season.
3. Smart mailboxes
Frequent online shoppers may also want to look into a
digital lock-box. One example: the uCella, which just launched a
crowdfunding campaign (bit.ly/1QOQeeZ) for a
wi-fi-equipped expandable mailbox for $129.
Co-founder Shuai Jiang said he came up with the idea when he
was stuck behind a self-driving Google car on his way
to a post office in San Francisco to pick up a package. "I
thought, if the cars can drive themselves, why do we still not
have a reliable way of getting our packages?" he said.
4. Concierge services
With today's advanced package tracking, consumers can get
pretty close to knowing when their packages will arrive. For an
extra $40 per year, UPS My Choice (www.ups.com/mychoice/)
allows you to redirect a package at will.
Other services, like doorman.co (not .com), will take in
your packages and set up an alternative delivery for $4 per
package.
(Editing by Lauren Young and David Gregorio)