NEW YORK, April 16 As superstore pricing
mysteries go, it's not the equivalent of "The Da Vinci Code,"
but there's still something deliciously elusive about the
so-called "Costco Code" that has set the tongues of shopping
mavens wagging for the past several months.
At least the plot line is direct enough: If you can
interpret what the various sequences of digits and asterisks
mean on Costco Wholesale Club price signs, you're on
your way to scoring serious bargains.
Here's how it works, according to Costco shoppers spreading
the word online: If a price at Costco ends in .99, you're paying
full price. But if it ends in, say, a .97, it represents a deal
with a special price decided by the manager. And if you happen
to see an asterisk in the upper right corner of the sign, then
the item is on its way out of the store-and probably at the
lowest price you're going to see.
"That asterisk, that's the holy grail," says Kyle James, who
runs the shopping blog Rather-Be-Shopping.com (www.rather-be-shopping.com/).
He has shopped at Costco for 20 years now, and the Redding,
California resident has studied the matter of the Costco Code
well. By his count, he and his wife have saved at least $300
using the Costco Code over the last seven months.
For the record, he doesn't claim to have discovered it; he
says there's been Internet chatter about Costco and its pricing
system going back about five years before he took up the topic
on his blog.
So is the Costco Code really so much of a pricing potboiler
as it seems? No one would know as well as Costco's Richard
Galanti, who's the company's executive vice president and chief
financial officer.
Indeed he confirms that the codes do exist, though "It's
more for efficiency, for the employees," Galanti says. "It's not
any sort of secret agent stuff. But you see it on a blog and
people think it's a secret. It's just a way of moving some
merchandise, to help the fork lift operators and the stocking
clerks."
Galanti says that "when a price ends in a '7,' usually it's
a buyer designated markdown." And as for those asterisks,
"That's what we call a pending delete. Sometimes an item's not
selling well and we want to move it out, or it could be the end
of the season. Let's say we've got three TV models and the
latest and greatest comes out; we might want to bring the newest
one in."
But Galanti cautions against reading too much into the price
codes, as Costco's margins are low enough (in the 10-11 percent
range) that a shopper might have more advantage buying a newer
item at the ".99" full price. "The question is, do you want
something at the end of its season or at the beginning of a new
season?" he asks.
Retail experts say that such pricing codes and systems are
common. At his website, James lists price tag codes that he's
found for retailers under the juicy heading "Retailer's Big
Secret: Crack the Price Tag Code."
Paula Rosenblum, managing partner of RSR Research, a retail
technology research and advisory firm says Home Depot
indicator is a green tag, while at Office Depot,
anything with a price other than 00, 50 or 99 is a markdown.
As for why, chalk it up to something not quite as old as the
human desire to crack secret codes, though it does predate
computers and the digital age.
"It all goes back to the retail method of accounting, and
it's a very old story," Rosenblum says. "Before the days of
price scanners, and when there was no technology in the store at
all, a seven at the end of a price let associates know where
they were with the item. If they couldn't move it in three
weeks, it was gone."
Still, she can't help throwing in an observation for
consumers who choose to make note of the code, and where
asterisks are most likely to appear: "Costco's non-food items
don't always move fast enough, so those might be good items to
add to the treasure hunt."
Much of James' information from comes from chatting up
employees (many of whom have requested anonymity). At Target
, for example, he says that the discounting system on
clearance items, as told to him by a sales associate, goes like
this: "They mark something down every 10 to 15 days. And the
upper right hand corner of the clearance tag, which is red and
white, has the numbers 15, 30, 50, 75 or 90 on it. And that
number indicates the percentage off the original price."
Target would not confirm it uses such a mechanism. "It is
not possible to determine the final markdown or timing of the
price change from the item's current price," Target spokesman
Evan Lapiska said.
But Lewis says his key advice for fellow shoppers on the
hunt for price tag secrets is this: "Talk to the employees on
the floor. I've found they're pretty open about it."
