(In Nov. 26 story, fixes CEO name in paragraphs 9-10)
By Mihir Dalal
NEW YORK Nov 26 Tired of suffocating crowds
and seemingly never-ending lines? On Saturday, retailers want
you to think small.
American Express (AXP.N) is teaming up with FedEx Corp
(FDX.N) and other so-called Big Business companies to promote
the second annual "Small Business Saturday," which seeks to
drive more purchases at small, local businesses, like bakeries,
clothing and accessories retailers and bars.
The event falls between Black Friday, the day after
Thanksgiving and the traditional start of the U.S. shopping
season, and the Cyber Monday shopping frenzy three days later,
which are important for big chain stores and online retailers.
It is aimed at people who may prefer to patronize their
local stores than fight off frenzied and sometimes violent
shoppers. This year's Black Friday was marked by an incident in
which a consumer used pepper spray on rivals at a Wal-Mart
store. [ID:nN1E7AO1H6]
Unlike Wal-Mart (WMT.N), which generated roughly $419
billion in sales last year, the businesses targeted on Saturday
have a maximum of $100 million in annual sales, with many doing
less than $10 million.
"I don't do lines for shopping and I don't do crowds. I'd
have to get paid to do that," said Alex Pulido, a Toyota
engineer from Hermosa Beach, California.
"I'm not a fan of department stores because there is too
much going on there. I'm definitely supporting the local
businesses," Pulido said while shopping at Chubby's Cruisers, a
local bicycle store in Culver City, California, that was done
up with balloons and banners urging shoppers to "Shop Small."
The store, filled with people, offered discounts ranging
from 10 to 15 percent.
Jeff Stibel, the chief executive of Dun & Bradstreet
Credibility Corp, said local stores fulfill some shopper needs
that big retailers typically overlook.
"Small businesses offer personalized attention and cater
much better to local needs apart from offering small discounts
and being good for their communities. Your neighbors work at
these stores," said Stibel, whose company rates the
credit-worthiness of small firms.
Small businesses, which account for a majority of new
hiring, were hammered by the U.S. credit crisis but things have
improved since with more financing available.
ATTENTIVE TO SHOPPERS
Susan Root and Chris Hart from the upscale town of Belmont,
Massachusetts, were among those who went shopping at the
Belmont Center, where local stores were bustling with activity
on Saturday.
"I like the level of attention you get, and I like going in
and knowing the people who work there and building a
relationship," said Root at Marmalade, which sells a range of
knickknacks from candles and cards to raw honey and
tablecloths.
Root and Hart purposely came out to support their local
stores on Saturday.
Store manager Lauren Pazzaneze said local businesses shop
at each other's stores even if cheaper deals are available at
malls.
President Barack Obama also patronized smaller stores on
Saturday. Obama visited a local bookstore with daughters Malia,
13, and Sasha, 10, in the diverse, upscale Dupont Circle area
of downtown Washington.
"This is 'Small Business Saturday,' so we're out here
supporting small businesses," Obama said, standing next to
Malia who was hugging an armful of books.
Amex is giving $25 free credit to some customers who shell
out $25 or more at designated local businesses on Saturday
after offering $100 worth of free ads on Facebook to 15,000
business owners.
Local business owners and associated organizations like Dun
& Bradstreet and SnapRetail, are using social media sites like
Facebook, Twitter and Groupon (GRPN.O) to build awareness and
enthusiasm about the virtue and utility of "shopping small."
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Belmont, Malathi Nayak in Culver
City and Mihir Dalal in New York; Editing by Paul Simao and
Maureen Bavdek)