By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK May 11 Investors heavily discounted
U.S. retailers on Wednesday after a series of disappointments in
the sector, including a weak forecast from Macy's Inc.
Macy's stock dropped 15.2 percent to $31.38, the lowest
since December 2011, after the company posted a much
bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly sales and slashed its
full-year forecast.
The stock helped lead a 1.9 percent decline in the S&P 500
retail index.
The selling quickly spread in the sector as the outlook for
brick-and-mortar retailers weakened. Shares of Fossil Group
fell 29.1 percent, also following disappointing results
and a worse-than-expected forecast.
Nordstrom Inc, due to report results on Thursday,
was down 7 percent, while Tiffany & Co fell 6 percent
and Target Corp shed 5.4 percent. Real estate investment
trusts tied to mall properties also fell sharply, including
Simon Property Group, whose 5 percent decline was its
biggest since 2011. A regional mall index fell 5
percent.
In another blow, Office Depot Inc and Staples Inc
shares sank after a federal judge late Tuesday granted
a request to stop their planned merger because of antitrust
concerns.
Brick-and-mortar retailers have suffered as consumers
increasingly shop on Amazon.com and other online
sellers.
"You heard one after another during the earnings season talk
about the difficulties - they're cutting, they're closing
stores," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential
Financial in Newark, New Jersey. "The fact of the matter is
there have been questions about retail spending, and valuations
overall in consumer discretionary were rich."
Last week, teen apparel chain Aeropostale Inc
filed for bankruptcy after years of losses.
The wider consumer discretionary sector has had a
strong run since 2012, scoring the best performance of any
Standard & Poor's 500 segment last year. It is up just 0.9
percent so far in 2016 but is still among the most expensive
ones relative to earnings.
Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney
Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia, said retail stores may need to
build up their online businesses or find a niche in order to
boost sales.
Macy's, for one, is trying to make money from its
unproductive real estate.
Without new strategies from companies, shares may need to
sell off more to again become attractive to investors.
Macy's, which has fallen 10.3 percent so far this year,
trades at 9.7 times its forward earnings estimates, while
Nordstrom, down 8.8 percent for the year, trades at 14.9 times
forward earnings, Thomson Reuters data show.
By comparison, the S&P 500 is valued at about 16.9
times the forward earnings of its components.
