By Jessica Wohl
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 15 The overwhelming majority of
shoppers made their last purchase in a store and not online, but
far fewer are committed to do so the next time they buy
something, according to a study released on Tuesday.
More than 80 percent of shoppers in the study from
International Business Machines Corp last bought
something at a store, but only half said they would go to a
brick-and-mortar retailer next time.
The study showed both the importance and global reach of
"showrooming," in which shoppers examine products in stores and
then make their purchase online.
In China, 26 percent admitted to showrooming, compared with
13 percent in India and 7 percent in the United States, IBM
said.
The study is the latest to underscore the importance of
online and mobile shopping.
Thirty-five percent of the store shoppers surveyed around
the world in November said that they were unsure whether they
would shop at a store or online for their next purchase,
according to IBM. Nine percent said that they would make their
next purchase online.
Retailers that do not embrace the small but growing group of
showroomers risk losing those shoppers to Amazon.com Inc
and other online-only competitors that often offer
merchandise at lower prices.
"Where do you want to place your bets for the future?" Jill
Puleri, the global retail leader for IBM Business Services,
asked executives at the National Retail Federation conference in
New York this week.
Nearly half of all online purchases resulted from
showrooming, which is popular with younger shoppers - typically
males - who tend to be more affluent than average, Puleri said.
"This is not the enemy, far from it," she said. "They are
your best friends, your advocates."
While in-store transactions still make up the vast majority
of sales, online purchases are increasing at a faster clip than
those in stores.
Some retail leaders say chains are not quick enough to adapt
to this trend.
J. Crew Chief Executive Officer Mickey Drexler scolded a
panel at a Financo event on Monday for retail CEOs and other
business leaders for not addressing the threat of Amazon during
a discussion about how essential stores are for branding.
"How do you have a panel like this without mentioning
Amazon?" Drexler asked the group, which included Coach Inc
CEO Lew Frankfort and VF Corp CEO Eric Wiseman.
Of eight categories tracked in the IBM survey of 26,000
shoppers, the two most popular for online purchases were
consumer electronics and luxury items, including jewelry and
designer clothing.
Nearly 25 percent of Internet shoppers had intended to buy
in the store but ultimately purchased online, primarily for
price and convenience, IBM said. Retailers that only operate
online account for one-third of purchases by showroomers, IBM
said.