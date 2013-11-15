* Face scans, heat sensors, phone signals used to track
shopper
* Smart data allows stores to copy e-commerce
personalisation
* Store wi-fi can track shopper within three metres
* U.S. data firms agree privacy code of conduct
* Mobile ad spending seen tripling to $39 bln in 2018
By Emma Thomasson, European Retail Correspondent
BERLIN, Nov 15 The next time you walk into a
shop, consider this:
You may not be using your phone, but it is giving out a
unique signal that the retailer may be monitoring. A face
scanner may check your age and gender while sensors pick up your
body heat to help locate popular parts of the store.
Consumers have become used to players like Amazon
closely following their shopping habits online, triggering
targeted product recommendations, advertising and offers.
To counter the online threat, bricks and mortar retailers
are playing catch-up, using increasingly sophisticated
technology to improve staffing, layout and marketing.
Some people are less comfortable being watched in the
offline world, prompting many in the business to promise to use
only anonymised and aggregated data unless shoppers explicitly
give their permission to be tracked.
But as retailers get more sophisticated and link the data
they collect to loyalty card schemes, shoppers are starting to
sign up to schemes that follow their movements in return for
targeted discounts and apps that help them find products.
German fashion house Hugo Boss is using heat
sensors to help place premium products. Luxury chocolate store
Godiva has installed meters to count shoppers so it can match
staffing to peak hours and measure the draw of window displays.
"Our customers are trying to run their stores or malls more
efficiently," said Bill McCarthy, Europe and Middle East head of
ShopperTrak, the U.S. firm behind the Godiva counters.
"They are just trying to get real smart with data in the way
the e-commerce guys are smart with data," he said.
The Chicago-based company says its counters, while not a new
idea, helped Godiva's store in London's Regent Street improve
customer service and hone its window displays, boosting
transactions by 10 percent in six weeks.
CONSUMER CONSENT?
As retailers seek ever more information, ShopperTrak has
been investing in high-tech video and phone tracking systems to
analyse how customers and staff behave inside a store.
"The information that we collect is strictly anonymous. We
make extra efforts to ensure we keep nothing that is potentially
personally identifiable," McCarthy said.
Tesco, the world's third biggest retailer, drew
criticism from British privacy groups earlier this month with
plans to scan the faces of queuing customers to determine their
gender and rough age to better target adverts.
The company, which put the tracking of customer behaviour on
a whole new level with its Clubcard loyalty card two decades
ago, said it would not record images or store personal data.
Its advisers say some other retailers are less responsible.
"Too much is happening without consumer consent," said Simon
Hay, chief executive of Dunnhumby, the customer science company
owned by Tesco that is behind its loyalty scheme.
"You have to be transparent with data, tell people what
you're doing with it and why and give them something in return."
That has long been the philosophy behind loyalty schemes,
which are getting ever smarter as retailers link data from more
sources. British shoppers now access an average of six loyalty
schemes via their mobile devices compared to four in their
wallets, a survey by mobile payments firm CloudZync showed.
Even if a customer does not use their smartphone while in a
store, retailers can already deploy wi-fi signals to track their
location to within three metres, said Darren Vengroff, chief
scientist at U.S. data company RichRelevance.
"Every retailer wants to better understand their customer,"
said Vengroff, previously the principal engineer at Amazon who
helps clients like Wal-Mart, Sears and Marks and
Spencer provide more targeted offers to shoppers.
"The challenge is to make it really personal and not just a
bunch of technology like 'Big Brother' watching you and
'Minority Report' as you're walking down the street."
If a retailer identifies that a high-value shopper has just
entered the store by their phone signal, it would be better
advised to get a member of staff to give them extra attention
rather than bombard them with text messages, Vengroff said.
Last month, a group of U.S. companies specialising in
location data for retailers agreed to a privacy code of conduct
which includes signs posted in store to alert shoppers to the
use of tracking technology and instructions for how to opt out.
"Even in an anonymous state, you can begin to pull together
a profile of a customer, when they are coming to store, when
they are mobile," said John Sheldon, global head of strategy at
consultants eBay Enterprise.
"These are early days for these capabilities," Sheldon said,
adding he expects the advent of wearable computing devices such
as Google Glass to accelerate the trend towards more
location-based tools to navigate shoppers towards deals.
Telecoms group Telefonica, owner of the O2 brand in
Britain and other European markets, dropped plans last year to
sell location data it collects from its mobile phone customers
to German retailers due to a backlash over privacy concerns.
But it proceeded elsewhere, saying it gains insights only
from aggregated data and does not sell personal information.
Telefonica helped Britain's No. 4 grocer Wm Morrison
hone its marketing by using phone data to analyse how far
potential shoppers would be prepared to travel to a store. That
allowed it to target coupons to more households, driving a 150
percent increase in new or reactivated customers.
MORE TARGETED, LESS ANNOYING
Many consumers are already shrugging off privacy concerns
and embracing tracking technology: European retail consultancy
Jupiter has seen a 90 percent opt-in rate for a platform which
offers marketing and mobile payments on smartphones.
"Messages are less and less likely to be annoying because
they will become more and more targeted as you interact," said
Robin Bevan, Javelin director of location and analytics.
"The system is self learning: it tests the response rate to
ensure that people don't get messages that aren't relevant."
The software is proving popular even in Germany, where data
privacy is tightly controlled. Airline Lufthansa has
integrated it into its "Miles & More" loyalty app, signing up
more than 400,000 users since its launch in 2010.
On Valentine's Day, Lufthansa offered male app users aged
20-50 in Frankfurt airport a 20 percent discount at jeweller
Swarowski. It was redeemed by 30 percent of those targeted, a
much higher redemption rate than for normal promotions.
Sian Rowlands, an analyst at consultancy Juniper, sees the
trend towards such promotions helping triple global spending on
mobile advertising to $39 billion in 2018 from $13 billion now.
"At the moment, mobile users frequently see irrelevant
adverts which are infringing on their mobile experience," she
said. "Being able to target a user whilst they are out shopping
versus at home has a greater impact."
The ability to track customers on their smartphones in the
vicinity of a store should help "bricks and mortar" retailers
fend off the online threat in other ways too, says Dan Wagner,
head of e-commerce and mobile payment firm Powa Technologies.
"Geolocation is what is going to transform the leverage that
a physical retailer has versus an online retailer," he said.
"If I transmit my location to the retailer, they could say I
have a store 300 yards away. You could drop by in half an hour
and I'll have your goods for you. Amazon can't do that."