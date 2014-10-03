Oct 1 U.S. retail mall vacancies remained
unchanged at 7.9 percent in the third quarter, while asking and
effective rents for shopping centers rose by 0.4 percent, real
estate research firm Reis Inc said.
The national vacancy rate for neighborhood and community
shopping centers was unchanged at 10.3 percent during the third
quarter, Reis said in a report on Thursday.
"Ecommerce remains a potent threat to many retail centers,
but at this point, that is not what is holding the market back.
The overwhelming majority of retail sales activity, roughly 94
percent, still occurs in physical retail locations," Ryan
Severino, senior economist and associate director of research at
Reis, said.
Construction activity remained limited with only 1,272,000
square feet of new shopping center space completed during the
third quarter. This was one of the lowest quarterly figures
since construction reached its trough in early 2011, Reis said.
"Given the necessity of pre-leasing, demand continues to
move more or less in lockstep with construction. There remains
little demand for existing inventory," Severino said.
Reis said with the labor market showing signs of growth,
rent growth is likely to accelerate as more people get jobs and
household income growth rate inceases.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore)