April 13 New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman has written to 13 retailers, including Gap Inc
and Target Corp, questioning them about "on-call
shifts," a staffing practice under which workers find out just
hours before their shift whether or not they need to go in to
work.
Schneiderman's letter, sent on Friday, alleges that on-call
systems leave "too little time to make arrangements for family
needs, let alone to find an alternative source of income to
compensate for the lost pay" on days the workers are not called
in to work.
Some employers require on-call workers to check by phone,
email or text message shortly before their designated shift
whether their services are needed that day, according to the
letter seen by Reuters.
Practices such as on-call scheduling may violate a New York
law, according to the letter. Employers in New York are subject
to a rule that says employees who report for a scheduled shift
on any day have to be paid for at least four hours at the basic
minimum hourly wage.
Letters were also sent to Abercrombie & Fitch, J.
Crew, L Brands Inc, Burlington Coat Factory, TJX Cos
, Urban Outfitters Inc, Crocs Inc, Ann
Inc, Sears Holdings, Williams-Sonoma Inc
and JC Penney.
Schneiderman asked the retailers to provide details on the
processes they follow to schedule on-call shifts such as whether
they use computerized systems and penalize employees who do not
follow on-call procedures.
He also asked the companies for any analysis that they may
have conducted on the cost savings associated with on-call
shifts and the impact on workers' well-being.
"Gap Inc is committed to establishing sustainable scheduling
practices," a spokeswoman said.
The retailer said it was engaged in a research project with
the UC Hastings College of Worklife Law to examine workplace
scheduling and productivity, and expects to receive some data in
the fall of 2015.
"In the meantime, each of our brands also has been working
to evaluate and refine their practices to make improvements,"
the spokeswoman said.
The companies have until May 4 to send in their responses.
Representatives of the other 12 retailers did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru and Karen Freifeld in
New York; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)