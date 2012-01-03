* BMO says discount brokers' trading levels down 14-17 pct
* TD Ameritrade CEO: investors on sidelines over Europe
By John McCrank
Jan 3 Trading volumes likely slumped more than
initially expected in December at U.S. discount retail
brokerages as investors pulled back even as volatility began to
decrease, BMO Capital Markets said on Tuesday.
Daily average trades at the discount brokerages were likely
down between 14 percent and 17 percent in December from
November, based on checks with private brokerages, BMO analyst
David Chiaverini said in a note to clients.
Chiaverini said he had initially been expecting an 8
percent decrease in trading volumes at discount brokers Charles
Schwab Corp , TD Ameritrade, and E*Trade Financial , prior to checking with the private brokers. Trading
volumes typically decline in December.
"That is slightly below overall industry trading volumes,
which are seasonally lower in December," he said.
The decline adds to the drag of near-zero interest rates
and soft equity markets that have been crimping profits at the
discount brokers during what is already a slow time of year.
TD Ameritrade gets 44 percent of its annual revenue from
trades. Trading represents about 27 percent of revenue at
E*Trade and 19 percent at Schwab.
Fred Tomczyk, chief executive officer at TD Ameritrade
Holding Corp, the No. 1 U.S. discount broker by trading volume,
said that this year may have been a bit slower than usual.
"There's just so much uncertainty out there that I think
most investors are on the sidelines until they see some
conviction in the market," Tomczyk said.
Headlines coming out of Europe are swaying markets most
days and the average investor is having a tough time reading
that, Tomczyk said.
Earlier in the year, trading volumes at the discount
brokerages surged to record levels as investors scrambled to
keep up with market fluctuations. That boosted trading
commissions at retail brokerages and helped to offset the
effects of near-zero interest rates on the firms' earnings.
But market volatility, as measured by the Chicago Board
Options Exchange Market Volatility Index, fell to an average of
25.0 in December from 31.9 in November. It ended December at
23.4 -- below its average of 24 for the year, BMO said.
Tomczyk said that the slower-than-usual trading was also a
sign of investor unease.
Schwab, TD Ameritrade, and E*Trade are expected to release
earnings results for the quarter ended Dec. 31 in mid-January.