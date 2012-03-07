* Cos forecast lower Q1 margins
* Children's Place sees higher sourcing costs in Q1
March 7 Retailers like Children's Place
Retail Stores Inc and Brown Shoe Co Inc are
struggling to protect their margins as they continue to discount
heavily to drive sales, resulting in weak quarterly profit
reports and bleak forecasts.
Apparel and footwear retailers have been trying to cut back
on discounts that were used to lure bargain-hungry shoppers in
the downturn, but warmer-than-expected weather forced some of
them to reduce prices to move winter merchandise.
Children's Place shares were trading down 4 percent on the
Nasdaq, while Brown Shoe shares plunged as much as 14 percent,
making it one of the biggest losers on the New York Stock
Exchange.
Brown Shoe saw boot sales fall 5.7 percent during the
quarter, while Children's Place slashed prices of winter apparel
like sweaters and cardigans to push sales.
Children's Place, which competes with privately held
Gymboree Corp, expects gross margins to decline in the first
quarter on higher souring costs for its spring and summer lines.
The kids clothing retailer, which struggled with inventory
and merchandise issues in the past, has been heavily discounting
at the end of each season to get rid of piled up products.
Meanwhile, footwear retailers like Brown Shoe are also
facing sharp declines in sales of toning shoes, a once popular
item that was supposed to exercise leg muscles by making the
wearer work harder while walking. Brown Shoe said sales of
toning shoes fell more than 59 percent in the fourth quarter.
On Wednesday, Brown Shoe projected full-year adjusted
earnings of 78 cents to 92 cents a share, while analysts were
expecting 78 cents a share.
Children's Place forecast first-quarter profit of $1.03 a
share to $1.08 a share, while analysts were expecting a profit
of $1.14 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
However, department store operator Bon-Ton Stores Inc
bucked the trend with a strong full-year profit,
despite reporting weak quarterly results on discounting of
winter products, sending its shares soaring 33 percent.