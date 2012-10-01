* Wal-Mart, Target already among MCX members
* Service has 21 publicly traded members so far
* MCX mobile platform development under way
By Nivedita Bhattacharjee
Oct 1 Retailers including Gap Inc and
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc have joined a mobile payments
network that intends to battle similar services from Google Inc
and other companies.
The Merchant Customer Exchange, a confederation of
retailers, has already attracted Wal-Mart Stores Inc,
Target Corp and Japan's 7-Eleven Inc since announcing
plans in August.
The service, also called MCX, is at an early stage and has
yet to set a launch date. On Monday, MCX told Reuters it had
signed up several new members. In addition to Gap and Bed Bath,
they include Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, Dillards Inc
and convenience store operator Sheetz Inc.
Mobile payments are expected to rise nearly four-fold to
more than $1.3 trillion annually by 2017, according to a recent
report by Juniper Research.
The technology allows shoppers to turn their cellphones into
devices that can be used to pay for goods and services.
Analysts tout it as a promising area as retailers seek ways to
make checkout easier and streamline the shopping experience.
MCX is intended to match similar services from Google which
began operating its own system last year on its Android devices.
The retailer-led initiative is seeing "tremendous interest" from
merchants of all sizes, said Dodd Roberts, an MCX executive.
The group has 21 publicly traded members so far.
"One of the reasons why there has not been widespread
adoption of mobile payments is because the experience is not yet
seamless for consumers," a spokesman for MCX said. "We think
(MCX) will help in adoption of mobile payments."
The founders of MCX hope the burgeoning membership,
including some big-name retailers, could give mobile payment the
critical mass it needs to take off.
In August, Starbucks Corp announced a deal to use
startup Square Inc to process payments at its U.S. coffee shops.
Industry experts said that move could threaten established
payment processors and Wal-Mart, Target and 7-Eleven followed
with word that they were developing MCX.