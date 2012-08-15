(Corrects name of initiative in second graph.)
Aug 15 Big retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores
, Target Corp and Japan's 7-Eleven are planning
to develop a mobile payment network, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people involved in the initiative.
The Merchant Customer Exchange (MCX) is an initiative taken
by these retailers to match similar services from Google
, which began operating it last year on its Android
devices, the WSJ said.
It was unclear how much each merchant would contribute to
the network's development, the paper said.
The technology will see customers who have downloaded
applications to their smartphone then using the devices to pay
for purchases by tapping their devices against a reader in
stores.
The Journal citing research firm Gartner Inc saying
mobile-payment transactions will likely surge to an estimated
$600 billion world-wide by 2016, up from $172 billion this year.
Earlier this month Starbucks Corp too took on the
mobile payments model, employing Square Inc to process payments
at its U.S. coffee shops.
(Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Dan Lalor)