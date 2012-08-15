Aug 15 Big retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores
, Target Corp and Japan's 7-Eleven said on
Wednesday that they are developing a mobile payment network,
adding to the proliferation of options to let consumers pay with
smartphones.
The system, known as Merchant Customer Exchange (MCX), is a
retailer-led initiative that would match similar services from
Google, which began operating its own system last year
on its Android devices.
The Merchant Customer Exchange is working on offering
merchants such as retailers, gas stations and restaurants a way
to integrate their promotions into the payment plan, which it
said would be available through virtually any smartphone.
Earlier this month Starbucks Corp also took on the
mobile payments model, employing Square Inc to process payments
at its U.S. coffee shops.
The swift rise of mobile payment processing tools in recent
years has led some observers to predict a future in which
wallets are left at home. That could transform retailing, but
also create security issues, particularly if mobile devices are
lost or stolen.
Companies involved in MCX along with Wal-Mart, Target and
Seven & I Holdings' 7-Eleven include Alon Brands, Best
Buy Co Inc, CVS, Darden Restaurants,
HMSHost, Hy-Vee Inc, Lowe's Cos Inc, Publix Super
Markets Inc, Sears Holdings Corp, Shell Oil Products US
and Sunoco Inc.
Combined, the initial members in MCX account for about $1
trillion in annual sales, the group said. It plans to announce
more members in the coming months.
The MCX system was reported late on Tuesday by the Wall
Street Journal.