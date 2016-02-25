Feb 25 Discouraging results from three key U.S.
retailers on Thursday underscored shoppers' reluctance to buy
discretionary goods such as electronics and apparel, an
indicator that consumer spending would remain muted this year.
Electronics retailer Best Buy Co Inc, department
store operator Kohl's Corp and Sears Holdings Corp
all reported weaker-than-expected sales at stores open
at least a year.
A decline in stock markets, led by a slowdown in China, has
prompted consumers to be more prudent with their discretionary
incomes. Even with gas prices at multi-year lows, falling real
median incomes have further tightened purse strings.
"Both Wall Street and Main Street households have begun to
watch their spending, as we've seen both in our store checks and
in higher personal savings rates, which have been rising ever
since last May," retail research group Customer Growth Partners'
Craig Johnson said.
Instead, consumers are saving more or spending on big-ticket
items such as homes, home renovations and cars.
An unusually warm winter has also played a key role in
shaping shopping trends these past two quarters.
While home-improvement chains such as Home Depot and
Lowe's Inc benefited from the mild weather as outdoor
and home remodeling activities rose, retailers Macy's Inc,
Sears and Kohl's struggled to sell coats, gloves and woolens.
Shares of Best Buy, Kohl's and Sears were volatile on
Thursday morning, all dropping a few percentage points before
recovering, mirroring choppy trading in the broader market.
But analysts said they expected the uncertainty to continue
through the year.
U.S. retail sales, excluding autos, gas and restaurants,
will increase by 2.4 percent in 2016, compared with a 3.6
percent growth last year, retail research firm Customer Growth
Partners said in a report.
This reflects "flatlining" incomes for all but the top 20
percent of households, the diminishing effects of lower gas
prices, and the decline of the "wealth effect" due to the recent
$2 trillion decline in stock market values, the report said.
Kohl's on Thursday reported a 0.8 percent rise in
established-store sales, below analysts' expectations, and said
it planned to close 18 underperforming stores this year.
Kohl's CEO Kevin Mansell said because of a difficult
macroeconomic and retail environment, the company was unlikely
to meet its 2017 sales goal of $21 billion.
Comparable-store sales at the once-iconic Sears stores fell
6.9 percent, in line with estimates. Those at Best Buy fell
slightly more than analysts had expected as demand for mobile
devices and computer electronics continued to falter, according
to research firm Consensus Metrix.
These lackluster performances follow disappointing results
from Macy's, which on Tuesday reported a 4.3 percent decline in
same-store sales.
