April 11 Online coupon provider RetailMeNot Inc
said it had agreed to be bought by marketing services
company Harland Clarke Holdings Corp for about $630
million.
RetailMeNot's shares jumped 49 percent to $11.55 in
aftermarket trading on Monday, slightly below the offer price of
$11.60 per share in cash.
The deal will allow Harland Clarke, owned by billionaire Ron
Perelman's investment company MacAndrews & Forbes Inc, to build
on its acquisition of Valassis Communications Inc, a provider of
coupons and newspaper inserts. The company was acquired for
$1.31 billion in 2013.
Based on 47.9 million shares outstanding as of Jan. 31, the
deal is valued at about $555 million, according to Reuters'
calculation.
LionTree Advisors is lead financial adviser to Harland
Clarke, with Moelis & Co also serving as financial adviser.
Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is Harland Clarke's legal
adviser.
Qatalyst Partners is is RetailMeNot's financial adviser and
DLA Piper LLP is its legal adviser.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)