Britain's FTSE held back by sterling bounce as tech stocks recover
* LSE boosts financials after bullish update (Adds details, closing prices)
Jan 5 (Reuters) -
Click on the above link for a Thomson Reuters report that reviews December same-store sales performance at U.S. retailers.
* LSE boosts financials after bullish update (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, June 13 Unite, Britain's biggest labour union, said on Tuesday there would be more strikes at BMW's UK plants if the German carmaker fails to agree a deal with workers over plans to close its final salary pension scheme, a day after members rejected a compromise offer.