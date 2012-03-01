UK urges Gulf states to ease blockade against Qatar
LONDON, June 12 Britain on Monday urged Gulf states including Saudi Arabia to ease a blockade of Qatar and to find an immediate solution to the impasse through mediation.
March 1 (Reuters) -
Click on the above link for a Thomson Reuters report that reviews February same-store sales performance at U.S. retailers.
LONDON, June 12 Britain on Monday urged Gulf states including Saudi Arabia to ease a blockade of Qatar and to find an immediate solution to the impasse through mediation.
* Sterling back under pressure (Adds detail, business executives' comment)