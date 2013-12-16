Dec 16 The snowstorm that hit the U.S. Northeast
and Midwest this past weekend is unlikely to hurt overall
holiday sales, analysts say, even as the shorter shopping season
makes every day crucial for retailers in the final sprint to
Christmas.
Although the cold weather hindered customers from visiting
stores on Saturday, demand is expected to pick up later in the
week, analysts said.
"This past weekend, the Northeast was a mess with snow
starting on Saturday and continuing into Sunday, perhaps
encouraging shoppers to postpone shopping to the coming week,
buy more online, or just wait for Super Saturday weekend,"
Topeka Capital Markets analyst Dorothy Lakner wrote in a note.
Data firm ShopperTrak, which estimates sales volume based on
shopper traffic, has projected that the three biggest shopping
days for the holiday season will be this coming Friday through
Sunday. ShopperTrak had expected Dec. 14 to be the fifth
busiest.
Super Saturday, the Saturday before Christmas when many
shoppers try to get in their last minute shopping, is typically
the second busiest for in-store sales, behind only "Black
Friday," the Friday after Thanksgiving, according to
ShopperTrak.
The season, which has six fewer days than last year because
of a late Thanksgiving, is expected to be the most competitive
since the financial crisis of 2008, with retailers forced to
discount heavily to attract budget-conscious shoppers who remain
cautious in their spending.
An Ipsos poll released Monday of 1,172 Americans found 80
percent of shoppers plan to spend no more than $1,000 this
holiday season, compared to 77 percent last year.
The massive storm, which affected about a third of all
Americans, resulted in flight delays and cancellations at major
airports in Chicago, Washington, D.C., New York City and Newark,
New Jersey and made roads and highways treacherous for driving.
However, Craig Johnson, president of retail consulting and
analytics firm Customer Growth Partners, told Reuters on Sunday
that storms like this one that are predicted a few days ahead
"don't destroy demand ... they displace it forward or backward."
"Over the next week this will all even out and, based on
historical experience, sales will be recouped."
Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger said in a note
that the cold weather so far in December should help sales of
winter apparel, but mall traffic has been "very poor" in the
first half of the month.
"This is the week retailers could lose confidence in sales
projections and hit the 'panic button' by offering deeper than
planned promos," Greenberger said, with the caveat that it is
too soon to tell.
Retailers such as Dick's Sporting Goods Inc and
Tractor Supply Co that provide snow supplies and winter
wear are likely to benefit from the storm that came just a week
after another massive storm froze the Southeastern United
States, analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey said.
Back-to-back weekends with some disruption caused by weather
may lead to more discounting and online shopping, potentially
hitting consumer electronics, Credit Suisse analyst Gary Balter
said in a note on Monday.