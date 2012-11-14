JERUSALEM Nov 14 Retalix Ltd, a
provider of software for retailers, said it expects to top its
revenue forecast for 2012 as third-quarter sales rose 15
percent.
Retalix in August said 2012 revenue was trending to
the high-end of its estimate of $260 million to $270 million but
on Wednesday Chief Executive Shuky Sheffer said: "We expect we
will exceed our revenue guidance."
He noted that its acquisition of retail software maker
Cornell May Associates in September would have a minimal
contribution in the rest of 2012 but "we expect it will grow as
we move forward."
The company earned 21 cents per diluted share excluding
one-time items in the quarter, down from 31 cents a share a year
earlier. It attributed the decline mainly to $138,000 of
financial expenses versus $1.1 million in financial income in
the third quarter of 2011.
Revenue grew to a record $70.5 million from $61.6 million.