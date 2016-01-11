By Beth Pinsker
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 11 If Paulus Prajudha ever stops
working, he will be exceedingly happy about the decision he made
in his early 50s to supersize his retirement account with
catch-up contributions.
"Right now, I'm just maximizing what goes into the pot,"
says Prajudha, 63, who is an accountant for a technology firm in
Sunnyvale, California.
This year, on top of the $18,000 regular limit to a 401(k)
plan, workers 50 and older can add $6,000 per year in catch-up
contributions, which are aimed at helping individuals save
enough for retirement.
Contributions are tax-free, but withdrawals are taxed as
income in retirement.(Individual Retirement Accounts also allow
catch-up contributions, but only at $1,000 per year, on top of
the regular $5,500 limit.)
The additional 401(k) savings could amount to an additional
$1,000 per month once a worker enters retirement, according to
calculations done by Fidelity, one of the largest holders of
retirement accounts.
"It's a game changer," says Meghan Murphy, director of
workplace thought leadership at Fidelity.
Most employees, however, do not even come close to the
regular limit, let alone put in extra.
According to new data from Fidelity, just 8 percent of its
clients who are 50 and over make use of the catch-up program.
Vanguard found in its last "How America Saves" report that 16
percent contribute.
While those numbers sound really low, Vanguard senior
research analyst Jean Young says there is a rosier picture in
certain demographics. Among those 50+ who make more than
$100,000 per year, the participation rate was 42 percent.
INCOME MATTERS
The key to bigger catch-up contributions: "Give everyone
higher wages," suggests Young.
If you make less than $100,000, maxing out a 401(k) and then
adding catch-up contributions would mean saving more than 20
percent of earnings. But the national average of people who max
out at the regular limit is just 9 percent, according to
Fidelity.
Those easiest to reach may be the 10 percent of workers
Fidelity found who max out the regular contribution but do not
do catch-ups once they hit 50.
Paulus Prajudha got on the catch-up bandwagon after Googling
retirement topics: Every year, he does a search for the maximum
limits and sets his goals accordingly.
Some companies do their own outreach, messaging workers as
they approach 50. You can start your catch-up contributions in
the calendar year you turn 50.
Jonathan Reitzes, who helps administer his event-staging
company's 401(k) plan in Boca Raton, Florida, signed up as soon
as he hit 50 last year and has done a good job of bringing along
his colleagues. Out of ten eligible employees, six have already
maxed out their catch-up contributions and two have put in
requests to start in 2016. He plans on checking in immediately
with the remaining holdouts.
Reitzes also had a financial planner to nudge him towards
making those contributions, in the way of Adam Vega, a wealth
manager at United Capital in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Vega uses
software to alert him when clients approach age-based
milestones.
While there is a bottom end of the income spectrum who opt
for catch-ups, there really is no top, Vega says.
"Somebody earning $300,000 is still considering a 401(k)
strategy," Vega says. "It's more about the tax benefit - not
that they need to save more money."
For Timothy Noonan, managing director at Russell Investments
in Seattle, Washington, and author of "Someday Rich," turning 50
coincided with the end of paying college tuition for his two
daughters. Noonan was able to seamlessly fold more money into
his retirement savings without missing it from his daily budget.
He doubts that most people will consider catch-up
contributions because of the issue of delayed gratification. His
motivation was more about facing mortality. After attending
several funerals of friends who died young, he decided that time
was more valuable than money.
"The change after 50 was that I wanted to accelerate the
point at which future employment was voluntary," he says.
For others, a fat bottomline may do it.
Fidelity found that the average 401(k) balance of those
doing catch-ups was $417,000, versus $157,000 for those who did
not.
(Editing by Lauren Young and Bernadette Baum)