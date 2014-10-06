(Follow the author at twitter.com/bethpinsker)
By Beth Pinsker
NEW YORK Oct 7When Chris Costello wanted to
test his new online 401(k) advice service called blooom, he
asked his sister if she would let him peek under the hood of her
account.
What Costello found was typical of workers who do not pay
much attention to their accounts - it was allocated badly,
leaving her behind on her retirement goals.
In his sister's case, she had put her funds in a money
market account when the recession hit in 2008 and never moved
them back into the market.
"It's been like four or five years of recovery, and she had
made like $10," says Costello, who is co-founder and chief
executive of blooom (www.blooom.com/).
Overall, workers have more than $4.3 trillion invested in
401(k) plans, according to the Investment Company Institute. Yet
many of the 52 million workers who participate in 401(k) are not
good at making their own investment choices, experts say.
Studies show that workers who get investment advice from any
source do better than those who receive no advice.
The difference can be more than 3 percent a year on returns
or up to 80 percent over 25 years, according to a recent study
by benefits consultant Aon Hewitt and 401(k) advice
service Financial Engines.
"Left to their own devices, people either do nothing at all
or pick poorly," says Christopher Jones, chief investment
officer at Financial Engines, the largest provider in the advice
sector as ranked by assets under management.
So where can employees turn for guidance?
1. Start with your human resources department
You might already have access to advice, says Grant
Easterbrook, an analyst who tracks online financial services
for New York-based consulting firm Corporate Insights. He says
even his own colleagues do not know they have access to free
financial advice as an add-on benefit.
If you work at a big company, you might be one of the 600
clients of Financial Engines. Their free services include
allocation advice and performance data. Other companies may
employ consultants to give advice during open-enrollment periods
or give access to calculators and other advice through the
website of the 401(k) provider.
Employees at smaller companies might have to venture further
to get help. "Three out of four participants don't have access
to an employer-based advisory tool," says John Eaton, general
manager of 401K GPS. "But there are a lot of DIY solutions out
there."
2. Get free advice on the Web
The Web offers a lot more these days than standard
retirement calculators. You can obtain detailed advice on
allocating funds in your specific retirement plan from several
providers.
At FutureAdvisor (www.futureadvisor.com/) and
Kivalia (www.kivalia.com/), to name two, all you have to
do is type in the name of your company and the system will
generate a sample portfolio. You will then have to take that
allocation advice and implement it on your own.
3. Pick managed funds or target-date funds
If you do not want to get too involved in the process - even
to just pick a simple selection of index funds - your company
will typically offer some kind of managed fund or target-date
fund, a diversified fund linked to a future retirement date that
gradually gets more conservative as you age, in their mix of
choices.
When you allocate your money into these types of funds, you
are buying the management expertise that comes with them, timed
for a retirement date in the future. Sometimes that comes with
stiff fees, so be sure to check the fine print, says
Easterbrook.
"Absent engagement, it's a reasonable approach to take,"
adds Shane Bartling, a senior retirement consultant for benefit
provider Towers Watson & Co.
4. Pay to have somebody manage it for you
Financial Engines has 800,000 subscribers who pay a
percentage of their assets under management to monitor their
401(k) accounts and make changes accordingly. Others are
GuidedChoice (www.guidedchoice.com/), which offers its
services through providers such as ADP, Schwab,
and Morningstar, which reaches 99,000 different plans.
Start-ups are emerging as well, either charging a flat fee
such as $10 a month or a fee based on how much money you have.
401K GPS (www.401kgps.com/), which launched in 2011,
operates primarily through investment advisers and small
employers. There is also blooom, MyPlanIQ
(www.myplaniq.com/), Co-Piloted
(www.copiloted.com/) and Smart401k
(www.smart401k.com/).
5. Do not opt out of auto-enrollment
The majority of people will still do nothing but that may a
savvy option. Financial Engine's Jones says some companies are
making workers re-enroll in 401(k) plans to get them to
diversify. Typically, employees will be placed in a target-date
fund based on their age if they do not opt out.
"When we do that, about 60 percent of population will stay
in these programs," says Jones. About 15 percent of active
investors will opt out because they are already getting advice.
