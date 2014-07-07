By Lewis Braham
| NEW YORK, July 7
NEW YORK, July 7 Martha Nurenberg knew her
86-year-old father, Paul, had a problem when he was almost taken
in by a letter promising untold riches if he provided a bank
account number and payment of legal fees for a money transfer.
Though Paul never sent any money, he did answer the letter
with interest.
As dementia set in, Paul could no longer remember the
password to his computer where he kept his financial records.
Then Nurenberg received a call from the director of her dad's
senior living facility, who said Paul had not paid his last two
bills.
"We realized that he couldn't keep the financial records
anymore," says Nurenberg, who runs the AARP's employee volunteer
program in Washington, D.C. But neither she nor her three
siblings lived anywhere near their dad's facility in Middlesex,
New York. Nor did their mother, who is also suffering from
dementia, know anything about the complicated records her
husband kept.
So they called a professional, Jacquelyn Bell, a Rochester,
New York-based CPA who wears a second hat as a daily money
manager for clients such as the Nurenbergs. Instead of just
filing quarterly or annual tax forms, Bell receives her clients'
mail, pays their bills, balances their checkbooks and helps them
keep to a budget if they are on a fixed income.
For the families of the more than 5 million Americans
suffering from Alzheimer's or another form of dementia, such
hands-on services can be a necessity. "Most of my clients fall
into a few categories - no family or children, have children but
not local, children are too busy, or elder financial abuse,"
says Bell.
CHOOSING AND USING THE RIGHT MANAGER
Demand for daily money management services as America ages
is likely to grow significantly, but at least for now the
profession is virtually unknown. The American Association of
Daily Money Managers (AADMM) (www.aadmm.com/default.htm),
the profession's primary trade group, has only about 700
members nationwide.
What is more, no government agency regulates daily money
managers, even though they have access to clients' sensitive
financial information. For this reason, properly vetting a
potential manager is essential. That means asking for references
from other clients, and, when possible, checking with state
professional licensing boards for credentials and for such
things as malpractice.
The AADMM provides certification to daily money managers and
lists of credentialed members. This guarantees at least a
certain level of proficiency in the field.
To avoid fraud, be sure to establish certain safeguards.
Money managers should provide monthly reports of all their
financial work, including copies of bills paid, if requested.
Some clients create a bank account specifically for the money
manager that has limited funds, just enough for the monthly
bills and a small amount left over.
Meanwhile, the rest of the client's money is off limits.
EXPERTISE
Bill paying alone is usually not all that hard, but if
health, long-term care or other complex issues become part of
the mix, expertise may essential.
That is where someone such as Sheri Samotin may come in.
Prior to founding her daily money management business,
LifeBridge Solutions, in 2009, she spent some 25 years in the
healthcare industry, much of it as a manager of a medical
practice where she often negotiated with health insurers
unwilling to pay claims. She is familiar with the complex codes
hospitals and insurers use for medical procedures, including
what is covered and what is not by different policies.
But if tax, estate or small-business issues are more of a
concern, a CPA such as Bell would likely fit the bill.
TRUST
Also, since trust is such an important factor, ceding power
to a manager all at once may not be wise. Initially, Nurenberg's
father would sign all the checks Bell was writing for the bills
so he had a chance to review them. As he deteriorated,
Nurenberg, who had power of attorney for her parents, signed
them. Now Bell, having proven herself, handles everything.
Dementia or other disabilities are not the only reasons to
hire a money manager. Parents often hire managers to handle the
affairs of their mentally disabled children's estates after they
are gone.
Addictions are another reason. Bell has shopaholic and
gambler clients whose checkbooks she keeps in her safe so they
cannot get to them.
For many the service can be a matter of convenience. "While
mom's very capable of paying her bills, this lets her focus on
enjoying her retirement," says Mitchell Dannenberg, a Naples,
Florida insurance salesman who hired Samotin to handle his
mother's finances.
Costs of daily money managers vary depending on the services
required and your location. Bell charges $90 an hour but says
services can cost as much as $150 a hour in pricier New York
City. Some clients only require an hour of service a month while
others need five to six, she says.
It is not cheap by any means. But for Nurenberg, Bell is
more than a financial security blanket. She is a "godsend,"
Nurenberg says.
Editing by Beth Pinsker, Lauren Young and Steve Orlofsky)