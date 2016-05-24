(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK May 24The way retirement is supposed
to go is that you scrimp and save for decades while you are
working, and then you get to enjoy years of luxurious,
worry-free leisure.
But here is a little tip: Fun does not just happen. You have
to budget for it.
According to new data from Merrill Lynch and Age Wave, 77
percent of retirees have hardly planned at all for their first
five years of leisure activities. Two-thirds of those surveyed
for the "Leisure in Retirement: Beyond the Bucket List" report
have not budgeted for any travel. And 45 percent have not even
guessed at how much leisure activities might cost throughout
their golden years.
This is not just a minor bookkeeping oversight. If you don't
factor in the fun, it could blow a meteor-sized crater in any
financial plan.
"These costs are significant, and you absolutely have to
factor them in," says Cyndi Hutchins, director of financial
gerontology for Bank of America Merrill Lynch. "People just
can't seem to wrap their heads around what their future lives
are going to look like."
Financial planner Douglas Kobak, of Conshohocken,
Pennsylvania, recently met a client with grand plans of retiring
in two years, buying a winter home in Florida and traveling the
world. But when Kobak sat down with him and actually calculated
the costs of the dream trip, the client had to rethink the whole
plan -- as well as his projected retirement date.
"It wasn't what he wanted to hear," Kobak said.
Another new survey confirms that we have forgotten about fun
in our golden years. If given another 30 years of life, 56
percent of respondents vowed to "travel extensively," and 35
percent dreamed of "living in a different place," according to
the study by insurer Allianz Life, in conjunction with the
Stanford Center on Longevity.
But because our lives have taken different paths, almost a
third of us are filled with regret about how things turned out.
Talk about depressing.
Here are a few pointers from financial planners about how to
budget for fun - and avoid any nasty accounting surprises before
it is too late.
1. Forget the 80 percent rule
Many retirees abide by the rule of thumb that they will need
to live on 80 percent of their pre-retirement income. Scrap
that, suggests Kobak.
You will be likely ticking items off your "bucket list"
within the first few years of retirement. Tour Peru's Machu
Picchu? Volunteer? Take gourmet cooking classes?
"Most retirees need an income of at least what they were
earning just prior to retirement, to maintain their lifestyle
and do leisure activities as well," says Kobak.
The flip side is that leisure spending for late-stage
retirement will be correspondingly less. At 90 or 95, you will
not be zipping around the globe quite as much, and likely
spending more on healthcare costs instead.
2. Get creative
Just because you want to maximize your leisure time, it does
not mean you have to maximize the amount you spend on it. Since
you no longer have money coming in, get inspired to make the
most of the money that is going out.
"One client and his wife loved golf, so they would volunteer
for the PGA tour," said Marguerita Cheng, a financial planner in
Potomac, Maryland. "They got to play on some of the world's best
courses for free. Another client always wanted to visit Africa,
so he went on several medical missions."
3. Find out your partner's idea of fun
It is astonishing that this even needs to be said. But
apparently it does, because two-thirds of those with a partner
have not discussed how much leisure time to spend together in
retirement, or how much money to devote to it, according to the
Merrill Lynch data.
In other words, spouses are living under the same roof, and
yet have completely different notions of what retirement is
going to look like. One might have dreams of a farmhouse in
Tuscany, while another might want nothing more than to stay
stateside to look after the grandkids.
"If you are not even talking about what you want to do, then
you can't begin to put any numbers on it," says Merrill Lynch's
Hutchins.
