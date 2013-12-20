By Beth Pinsker
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 20 When it comes to dreaming about
retirement, travel is often at the top of the agenda. And by
this, people don't just mean a trip or two over what could be a
span of 30 or more years.
The ultimate fantasy is an itinerary like Kembell Huyke's,
which includes going to Africa on safari seven times. In the
next year, the retired 73-year-old banker, who is based in New
York, has trips planned to Tunisia, Morocco and southern India.
Or perhaps the dream is to follow the path of Jonathan Rigg,
a 74-year-old retired sound producer for soap operas who has
been to 103 countries. He received most of the stamps in his
passport after retiring to Maine a few years ago.
Rigg has a wish list of trips that includes communing with
king penguins on the way to Antarctica and seeing waterfalls in
Venezuela and the south of France, for the five or so more years
he thinks he will be healthy enough for adventure travel.
How do you afford such a life? The trouble is that most
people can't, not without significant resources, good health and
laser-like focus.
Some 40 percent of retirees and near-retirees aspire to
"extensive" travel, according to a recent survey of 1,000
Americans by HSBC Bank for its Future of Retirement series. At
the same time, 30 percent of those polled said they were not
achieving their goals.
Unrealistic expectations and competing responsibilities tend
to screw up the math. Both Huyke and Rigg say they are very
budget-conscious travelers who are frugal when they aren't
traveling.
"But I am always thinking about traveling, or planning a
trip," says Rigg, who is booked on an 18-day Trans-Siberian
Railway adventure that will cost about $17,000.
What holds Rigg back from even more travel is that he wants
to spend time with his family, and also have money to leave to
his nieces and nephews and to charity. "I could just use up all
my money, but I don't want to do that," he says.
The typical retiree in financial adviser Larry Luxenberg's
New York practice budgets around $70,000 a year for total
expenses. What isn't covered by Social Security has to come from
investment income, which works out to needing more than $1
million in assets.
Luxenberg sees people realistically put aside about $5,000
for travel, which can cover one big international trip a year
for a couple. "They'll go to one country and do something for a
week or 10 days, and it's not a particularly tight budget,"
Luxenberg says.
For those who want to spend $10,000 or $20,000 a year,
Mission Wealth co-founder Brad Stark, based in Santa Barbara,
California, suggests looking at travel as its own pool of money,
on top of what you have saved for fixed retirement expenses. You
might set aside $200,000 to use for the next 10 years, and just
spend it until it's gone, Stark says.
Financial advisers said most people want to do their
heaviest travel before they hit their mid-70s, so it's not a
budget item that has to last forever.
But Gary Murtagh, president of ElderTreks, which organizes
international travel for seniors, says he has plenty of
customers who are in their 80s. "If our travelers were capped at
72, I'd be missing a good percentage of our current travelers,"
Murtagh says.
SPENDERS VS. SAVERS
Financial adviser Rebecca Hall uses this equation for
figuring out travel budgets: for every $50,000 you want to
spend, you have to have $1 million saved.
Hall had one client recently who wanted to see if she could
retire early, at 60. The answer was yes, if she only wanted to
provide for her basic lifestyle. If she wanted to travel, she
was going to have to work part-time.
The question comes down to how much you value travel in
relation to your house, car and other responsibilities at home -
and how long your health will hold out in order to enjoy it.
Financial adviser Stark says people who have saved their
whole lives in order to retire generally have a hard time
splurging once they stop working.
The people Stark has to caution to slow down either
inherited money or came to it late in life. "You have to come
back to them and say, even though you inherited millions, it
doesn't go as far as it used to," he says.
There are also creative ways to pay for retirement travel,
such as one of Larry Luxenberg's clients who joined the Peace
Corp after he retired and spent a couple of years in Morocco.
"People volunteer like that until their 80s," he says.
Marci and Henry Ober, a couple in their 50s from northern
New Jersey, have been talking about a sort of informal
retirement co-op with their friends. As each decides where they
want to base retirement second homes, they are trying to work
out a way to make use of each other's property.
"We're thinking of Arizona, so we say to our friends, are
you thinking of Colorado? Can we use your Breckenridge place for
these weeks, and you can use ours when we aren't there," says
Marci Ober, 52, who is a psychologist.
Ober hopes this will allow the group to afford other, bigger
trips, while minimizing the cost of a few beach and ski jaunts
by using their friends' houses.
"We're not wealthy people. We're comfortable, and we're
smart with it," Ober says.
