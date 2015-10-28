(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO Oct 28 Among its many provisions, the
budget deal moving quickly through Congress puts an end to
"file-and-suspend," a lucrative strategy for couples that can
boost lifetime Social Security retirement benefits by hundreds
of thousands of dollars.
File-and-suspend was a little-known strategy until a few
years ago, but it has been quickly gaining popularity because it
permits married couples to have their cake and eat it too.
The strategy calls for the higher-earning spouse to file for
Social Security benefits at his or her full retirement age, but
then suspend that filing while the benefit grows, until as late
as 70. The lower-earning spouse can then claim spousal benefits
at his or her own full retirement age, and later shift to their
own full benefit, if it is larger. (A spousal benefit is half of
the primary earner's benefit.)
The Center for Retirement Research has estimated that
file-and-suspend adds $9.5 billion in annual benefit costs to
the program.
The White House targeted it for elimination in the budget
plan issued last year, calling it an "aggressive" move used by
high-income households to "manipulate" benefits. The budget deal
approved by the House this week would clamp down on the practice
for anyone who turns age 62 after calendar year 2015.
File-and-suspend has been at the top of the list for reform
over the past year - and it was thrown into this deal as part of
the political horse trading that yielded the crucial agreement
to beef up Social Security's disability insurance trust fund.
That fund is on track to run out of money next year, which
would have produced an immediate 19 percent cut in disability
benefits; that problem has now been pushed down the road to
2022.
The budget deal reallocates funds from Social Security's
retirement trust fund - a move pressed for by disability
advocates and the White House but resisted by Republicans.
FOLLOW THE MONEY
The original bill language also implied that benefits would
be ended for spouses who already were receiving benefits under a
spouse's suspended filing.
That would have been a damaging, unwise move since it would
have pulled the rug out from people relying on benefits - and it
would have been an administrative nightmare for the Social
Security Administration.
Congressional sources say that was never the intent, and
that the language in the bill is being revised to clarify that
only new file-and-suspends are disallowed, beginning 180 days
after the bill is signed into law. That opens a window for six
more months for people to file and suspend, if they choose that
strategy.
More routine spousal strategies will remain in place, and
couples should study them carefully. It still makes sense for
higher-earning spouses to delay their filing, and some
lower-earning spouses may want to file for the 50 percent
spousal benefit ahead of their own full retirement ages, if that
benefit is greater than their own full benefit. (For more on how
much couples can reap in additional benefits, see reut.rs/1ePEqXg)
It is also possible to boost Social Security benefits
through delayed filing by continuing to work or by drawing down
retirement nest eggs to fund living expenses in the early years
of retirement while allowing eventual Social Security benefits
to grow.
Still, the rapid-fire nature of the budget deal shows the
need for a more serious, long-range debate about Social
Security.
"There hasn't been a discussion since the Bowles-Simpson
commission (about five years ago) about serious, fundamental
Social Security reform," says Jason Fichtner, senior research
fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, and a
former deputy commissioner of the Social Security
Administration. "Frankly, reform should be done holistically,
but instead this got done as part of a negotiation over the
disability insurance problem."
(Editing by Beth Pinsker and Jonathan Oatis)