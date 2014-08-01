(Corrects Krooks' title to past president instead of current,
6th paragraph)
By Beth Pinsker
NEW YORK, July 15 After helping a girlfriend
through the messy, tangled finances left in the wake of a
parent's death, John Kerecz had a message for his own mom and
dad: Get your paperwork in order.
A few years later, Kerecz's father passed away unexpectedly.
The 52-year-old environmental engineer from Harrisburg,
Pennsylvania went to the house and looked where his father and
mother used to keep their important documents, but nothing was
there. It was pure luck that he went to the computer to look up
a phone number and saw a folder on the desktop labeled "DEATH."
"Sure enough, everything was there in that folder," Kerecz
says.
Armed with a copy of the will, lists of the financial
accounts and insurance policies and other paperwork, Kerecz was
quickly able to settle his father's estate and use the funds to
take care of his ailing mother, making him extremely grateful.
The difference between having your files organized or not is
about more than just stress; leave behind a mess and it can
delay inheritors' access to funds and cost a bundle in legal
fees.
"It could be six months or longer if you don't have the
paperwork in order, and ... your family is in the dark, not
knowing things, jumping through hoops. It's not a fun
existence," says Howard Krooks, past president of the National
Academy of Elder Law Attorneys.
Taking care of the necessary documents is a hallmark of good
parenting, he adds, rather bluntly: "More than any kind of
monetary legacy, if you really love them, you'd do this."
HOW TO GET IT DONE
Compile a list of the financial information your heirs will
need upon your death: wills, trust information, investment
accounts, legal contacts, etc. You can keep this information in
an electronic file - in one master document or several
attachments - to serve as a road map to find all the physical
paperwork.
Or, you can do what some of elder law attorney David
Cutner's clients do, and just pull out a cardboard box and start
piling up the papers.
You have to do more than just gather the information,
though, cautions Cutner, co-founder of the Lamson & Cutner Elder
Law firm in New York. You have to tell your loved ones you have
done it and tell them where to find it. You can either hand over
the file immediately or keep it in a safe place (away from the
prying eyes of caregivers and potential scammers).
A safe deposit box, by the way, is not a good place to keep
these papers, says Cutner, because it's too hard to access when
needed.
THE WILL
Top of the list is a copy of your will, hopefully the most
recent version, plus contact details for the attorney who drew
it up and any executor named. Also important are trust
documents, if they exist, estate experts say.
While power of attorney and living will documents are
crucial should you become incapacitated, they will not be useful
after your death, says Krooks - your heirs will then be using a
death certificate to obtain access to accounts.
The real power in assembling all these items is that it
forces you to go through the process of specifying your wishes.
Without them, your family would have to put your estate into
probate, which is when the state determines the distribution of
your assets. This can take up to a year and eat up about 5
percent of the estate, says John Sweeney, an executive vice
president responsible for Fidelity's planning and advisory
services business.
FINANCIAL ACCOUNTS
Your heirs will need to know all of your account
information, down to your utility bills and your tax returns.
You can either create a list or include copies of statements in
the file, or just directions to where to find them. Also useful
is a list of relatives to contact.
Knowing passwords for online accounts is not as important as
naming another person on key accounts ahead of time, says
Sweeney. This way, if the family needs to make mortgage payments
or pay any medical bills, they do not have to wait until the
estate is settled.
"Children are often dipping into their own assets to pay for
taxes and mortgages when the last surviving parent has passed
away," says Sweeney.
In that same vein, make sure to sign another person up for a
key to any safe deposit boxes or home safes, says Krooks.
Include clear directions on how to access any other valuables
that may be stashed elsewhere, so that it's not mistakenly
thrown out.
SURVIVOR BENEFITS
Pensions and insurance plans have many different payout
rules, so you need to leave behind detailed information about
policies. Insurance information should extend beyond life
insurance to car, home and boat insurance, says Sweeney. It is
also critical to include your Social Security benefit
information, he adds.
The job of assembling all of this information can be
massive, but most people appreciate it in the end.
"At first they curse us out because it's so much to gather
and put in one place. But by the time they come into the office,
they're really glad they did this exercise," Krooks says.
(Follow Beth Pinsker on Twitter at twitter.com/bethpinsker;
Editing by Lauren Young and Jonathan Oatis)